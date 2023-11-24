Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI in Beverly Hills

Tiffany Haddish has once again found herself in legal trouble, having been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence for the second time in two years.

According to multiple reports, the 43-year-old comedian was cited by Beverly Hills, California, police officers on Friday, Nov. 24. Witnesses allegedly observed Haddish stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive, apparently asleep with her car still running.

Law enforcement officers responded to a call and, upon arriving at the scene, proceeded to arrest her for driving under the influence. TMZ was the first to break the news, detailing the incident. Haddish is expected to be released on Friday.

Just hours before the event, Haddish had been performing at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood, delivering a special Thanksgiving set for attendees. The venue had organized its 43rd annual free feast for locals.

Following the show, Haddish went out to celebrate, sharing Instagram footage of herself dancing at Yachtley Crew's concert on Thursday, Nov. 23.

In a follow-up video on Thursday night, she humorously expressed her desire to attend the Habesha party in Inglewood, aiming to embrace her East African roots. Haddish joked about her previous party experiences and playfully lamented not being allowed into the club.

This incident marks Haddish's second arrest for driving under the influence, with the first occurring in January 2022. At that time, she was arrested in Atlanta after officers responded to a report of someone sleeping behind the wheel. Haddish faced charges of DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, eventually being released after posting a $1,666 bond.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later that month, she made light of the situation, joking about her newfound attraction to men in uniform and expressing her surprise at the turn of events.

"I've been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man. God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform," Haddish quipped. "I wasn't expecting it. I was not expecting that at all. Now, I've got a really great lawyer, and we're going to work it out. I've got to get my asking of things to God a little better."

The Afterparty actress went on to explain that she's been working through a lot of grief recently. She spoke about the sudden loss of fellow comedian Bob Saget, as well as her grandmother, both of whom died that month.

"He was the first white man to ever tell me, 'Just be yourself, just be who you are, Tiffany. Don't worry about nothing, just be you,'" she shared of Saget. "And that was huge for me. And then my grandma passed away and she saved my life, that's my heart, she was like my soulmate. So that's been really hard to process, all this grief."

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Haddish days before her 2022 DUI arrest, and the comedian was candid about her grief journey, tearing up over her recent losses.

"I’m going through some things over here," she told ET. "My personal life is in shambles. This year people are like 'Happy New Year!' I'm like, no, neutral New Year. I'm gonna be neutral in the year."

