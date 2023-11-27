Tiffany Haddish is planning to "get help" following her arrest on suspicion of DUI over the weekend.

Speaking exclusively with ET's Kevin Frazier, the actress and comedian pledged that "this will never happen again" after she was cited for driving under the influence for the second time in two years.

Early Friday morning, Haddish was found asleep in her car, which witnesses said was stopped in the middle of the road.

The Girls Trip star told ET that she had spent a long Thanksgiving day that started with feeding underprivileged people at The Laugh Factory. Haddish delivered a special holiday set at the venue's 43rd annual free feast for locals.

Later that day, she shared a video of herself singing and dancing along to the yacht rock band Yächtley Crëw during their performance at the El Rey Theatre.

Of her arrest, Haddish told ET that her Tesla parked itself when she dozed off but was blocking a portion of the street.

"I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries," she noted.

Haddish also said that she's in good spirits following the arrest, and complimented the Beverly Hills Police Department for their professionalism and how they handled the situation.

Police confirmed to ET that the 43-year-old comedian was cited by police officers on Friday, Nov. 24. Witnesses allegedly observed Haddish's car stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive, with her appearing to be asleep at the wheel.

The Beverly Hills Police Department responded to the call and, upon arriving at the scene, proceeded to arrest her for suspicion of driving under the influence. Haddish was released several hours after her arrest.

This incident marks Haddish's second DUI arrest, with the first occurring in January 2022. At that time, she was arrested in Atlanta after officers responded to a report of someone sleeping behind the wheel. Haddish faced charges of DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, eventually being released after posting a $1,666 bond.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later that month, she poked fun at the situation.

"I've been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man. God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform," Haddish quipped. "I wasn't expecting it. I was not expecting that at all. Now, I've got a really great lawyer, and we're going to work it out. I've got to get my asking of things to God a little better."

