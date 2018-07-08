Tiffany Haddish Says She Wants Leonardo DiCaprio to Be Her 'Baby Daddy' (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish is ready for kids -- well, as long as she's having them with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The celebrated comedian spoke with ET's Courtney Tezeno at An Evening With Tiffany Haddish for Hollywood Confidential's panel series at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, and she played a fun game of hypothetical questions about her personal life called, "She Ready?"

Starting off with the possibility of getting remarried, Haddish, 38, said she's indeed ready, provided her theoretical new man meet some basic qualifications.

"If he got better credit and he a good man!" Haddish explained with a laugh. The comic is twice divorced from ex William Stewart, and is currently embroiled in a lawsuit he filed claiming she defamed him in her in her recent memoir, The Last Black Unicorn.

However, despite some drama with her ex, Haddish says she's totally down to make a baby with DiCaprio.

The Girls Trip star -- who previously dished, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month, about hilariously trying to hook up with the Oscar winner at a fancy show business party earlier this year -- said she's "ready for DiCaprio to be [my] baby daddy, but I don't think Leonardo's ready. He not ready."

"I might be too aggressive," she said. "That's something I gotta work on."

Another thing Haddish says she's been ready for is her meteoric rise to fame which she's experienced over the last two years, since her breakthrough role in Girls Trip, through her subsequent hosting gig on Saturday Night Live and numerous high-profile film roles.

However, the booming star said she's always been selective when it comes to what she wants to do, even before she had the luxury of being picky based on her fame.

"I've been picky from day one! I only do roles that resonate with my spirit. Like, when it makes me feel good, I'll do it," Haddish shared. "Everything that I've done has made me feel confident in what I have to give the world."

For Haddish, being a good comic, a good performer and a good person in general, revolved around caring about the impact her work has on other people.

She said she feels she believes he's a good person, because "I care about others. I take care of myself, and I take care of those who look out for me. And also I take care of those who don't even know that I'm taking care of them."

"My best piece of advice is to believe in yourself, no matter how or what anybody says to you. If you know you have a gift to share with the world, and it's coming from a place of like, love, and really just wanting to share," she added. "Like, I never wanted to be famous. I just wanted to share what I have. And I just wanted to bring joy."

Haddish said that when she started out as a teenager doing comedy bits and stand-up videos, it was to make people feel joy.

"I don't care if they're laughing at me or with me, as long as they're laughing, because I know laughter heals," she shared. "It's healed me and I know it can heal others."

Haddish currently stars on the TBS comedy, The Last O.G., opposite Tracy Morgan, and stars in Uncle Drew, which is in theaters now. Her upcoming comedy, Night School, with Kevin Hart, hits theaters on Sept. 28, followed by the release of her Tyler Perry-directed comedy, Nobody's Fool, on Nov. 2.

