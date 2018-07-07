Tiffany Haddish Tears Up Talking About Tyler Perry Giving Her a Car (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish still gets emotional thinking about the incredible gift that Tyler Perry recently gave her.

The comedian and actress revealed this week that the director bought her a brand new Tesla after working together on his new movie, Nobody's Fool. ET's Courtney Tezeno spoke with Haddish, 38, at An Evening With Tiffany Haddish for Hollywood Confidential's panel series at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills on Friday, where she teared up while talking about the unexpected surprise.

"He sent me the video a week ago and I was, like, 'Stop lying! Don't you be playing with my emotions!'" she explained. "I cried so hard because, you know, crying is nothing but a removal of old beliefs and the replacement of new ones. And it was a belief that like, oh, somebody would do something nice for you just because you are you."

"And I always had a belief that if someone wants to do something, I have to do like a thousand nice things. I have to be really nice for someone to want to do something nice for me," Haddish continued. "And I just did my job at the best of my capacity, and then for him to be that kind to me and not expect anything from me but what I've already given, that filled my whole heart up."

At first, however, Haddish -- who had previously mentioned that a Tesla was her dream car -- still wasn't convinced Perry got her the luxurious ride.

"When I saw the car for real, because I thought it was a joke at first, I was like, 'I'm going to cry off this joke.' But then, it's real!" she said as she became visibly emotional. "Girl, I'm saying, I ain't even ovulating or nothing. My cycle ain't even on. I'm emotional as hell, because it's just the most amazing thing."

Without a doubt, the Girls Trip breakout is grateful for all the amazing people she's met on her way to stardom, including film producer Ralph Farquhar, who was in attendance that night and one of the first people who believed in Haddish.

"Ralph Farquhar is here. He's one of the first people to give me a job in this business. And I used to cry about that, because I couldn't believe it," she passionately expressed. "Like, 'You're going to give me a job to just stand here?' And he believed in me. And to have that [is amazing] because I believed in myself. I mean, I was literally living in my car," she added before joking, "Now, if I end up homeless tomorrow, I'mma be the best homeless person in the most bombest Tesla."

"I got room for my suitcases. I can hang clothes up in there," she cracked. "It's way different than a Geo Metro! I'mma put it on the door when the doors lift up, the clothes will hang down. It's going to be bomb."

Meanwhile, another person who helped Haddish during tougher times was Kevin Hart. The actor revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in May that he knew the comedian when she was homeless.

"Tiffany was living out of her car and nobody knew. She was trying to keep it a secret," Hart, who co-stars in upcoming comedy Night School with Haddish, said. "I was nowhere near Kevin Hart today and in my pocket I had $300 and I was like, 'Here. I don't know what your situation is, but hopefully this can do something for you in this time because I feel like you're not telling me something.'"

See more on Haddish and Hart's friendship in the video below.

