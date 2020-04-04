Is there more Tiger Kingon its way?

Jeff Lowe, one of the stars of Netflix's new true crime hit, revealed that there's one more episode coming to Netflix next week!

Lowe shared the news in a Cameo message to Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner, whose wife, Kourtney, spoke about the show on her podcast, Holding Kourt.

"Thank you for watching our show... you just wasted seven hours on us. You need a life," Lowe and his wife, Lauren Dropla, joked in the message. "Take care, guys, we love you. Netflix is adding one more episode, [that] will be on next week. We're filming here tomorrow. Take care, stay safe and put your mask on!"

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!!



🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨



There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

ET has reached out to Netflix for more information.

Lowe spoke with ET via video chat earlier this week, where he and Lauren discussed their portrayal throughout the Netflix docuseries, in which they're seen taking over Joe Exotic's Oklahoma zoo, prior to his arrest and conviction.

In the show, the couple's role in Exotic's eventual downfall is questioned, but Lowe insisted, "We did not do anything. We did not rat on Joe. We did not snitch on Joe."

"It's sad that people think that we set him up, but what we did was we protected ourselves," Lowe said. "Lauren and I didn't do anything wrong, so I'm not about to take the fall for Joe's crimes."

"When the feds started investigating Joe and we were tipped off by the confidential informant... we knew that we had no choice. We had to tell them what we knew," he continued. "We handed them over our cell phones, our bank accounts, whatever they asked for we gave them, cooperated fully."

Tiger Kingis streaming on Netflix now. See more on the true-crime hit in the video below.

'Tiger King': Which Celebs Are Obsessing Over the WILD Docuseries This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Says He's 'Done' With the 'Carole Baskin Saga' in Jailhouse Interview

'Tiger King' Jeff Lowe Denies Claims He 'Set Up' Joe Exotic (Exclusive)

'Tiger King's Doc Antle Reminisces About Working With Britney Spears for 2001 VMAs (Exclusive)

Related Gallery