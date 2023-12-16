For the first time ever, Tiger Woods' 16-year-old daughter, Sam, caddied for him, and "it couldn't have been any more special" for them.

For starters, it's already a special weekend for Woods, who is competing at the PNC Championships at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. The tournament pairs former champions with a family member. Woods' 14-year-old son, Charlie, has been his partner for some time now. Whenever they hit the greens, it's always news.

But this time around, Woods' eldest child joined them on the course to caddie for him. Sam appeared to be having a great time being tied to her dad's hip, holding his golf bag and getting behind the wheel of a golf cart driving him to the next hole. It was quite the trio on the course.

"Sam was fantastic," the legendary golfer told GolfWeek after Saturday's first round. "This is the first time she's ever done this, so it couldn't have been any more special for all of us. For me to have both of my kids inside the ropes like this and participating and playing and being part of the game of golf like this, it couldn't have been more special for me, and I know that we do this a lot at home, needle each other and have a great time. But it was more special to do it in a tournament like this."

Tiger's no stranger to caddying himself. He does exactly that for Charlie at his junior events. But is he a good caddie? Charlie poked fun when GolfWeek asked him about it.

"For dad as a caddie, his reads are hook-bias, and I don't hook as much as he does," Charlie quipped. "So all of my putts, I miss right. So, I have to account for that."

The 15-time major champion shares Sam and Charlie with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.

It's not everyday Sam's under the spotlight that follows her father's every step. It was back in March 2022 when Tiger was being inducted into the Wold Golf Hall of Fame when all eyes were on the 14-year-old's impassioned speech, which came just over a year after Tiger's serious car crash in Los Angeles that nearly resulted in having one of his legs amputated. During her speech, Sam opened up about her family's reaction to the crash and their fears amid his recovery.

"About a year ago, you were stuck in your hospital bed at one of your ultimate lows at one of the scariest moments of your life and ours," she said, addressing her father in the audience. "We didn't know if you'd come home with two legs or not. Now, not only are you being inducted in the Hall of Fame, but you're standing here, on your own two feet."

Sam went on to praise her dad's accomplishments, adding, "This is why you deserve this, because you're a fighter. You've defied the odds every time. Being the first Black and Asian golfer to win a Major, being able to win your fifth Masters after multiple back surgeries, and being able to walk just a few months after your crash."

