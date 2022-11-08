TikTok star Bella Poarch is opening up about her split from husband Tyler Poarch.

Bella took to Instagram on Tuesday, where she promised fans she'll address her divorce from Tyler when she's "ready to speak about it." She also shared that she'll be taking a break from social media in light of the split news.

"I'm sorry if everyone thinks I've been keeping a secret," Bella said about her marriage to Tyler, which many fans were unaware of until news of their divorce broke. "I will address my divorce when I am ready to speak about it. In the meantime, please respect mine and Tyler's privacy."

"My team will be taking over my socials and will be posting certain obligations that need to be fulfilled," the 25-year-old social media star continued. "I will be taking a break from social media. Thank you, Bella."

According to docs obtained by ET, Bella, whose real first name is Denarie, filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County earlier this month to end her nearly four-year marriage to Tyler.