TikTok star Remi Bader is single, and doing her best to process her first-ever breakup.

The social media influencer -- famous for championing body-positivity and her viral honest clothing reviews -- took to TikTok on Tuesday to confirm speculation that she and longtime boyfriend Keyveat Postell broke up.

"Yes guys, I am single," Bader said in her video as she fought back tears.

Speculation about the split began days ago when she posted a tearful video, accompanied by text that read, "When he says doing it over text is easier for him than doing it in person after almost 2 years together." She quickly deleted the post, and explained on Tuesday that she had shared it while in a place of emotional distress.

"I am not going to be the person to badmouth someone online that's been in my life for almost two years," Bader said, explaining why she deleted her previous post. "This is someone I thought I was gonna marry, this was my best friend. I've never been so close to someone in my life."

Bader explained that she "really, really just wanted to believe that this was who I was gonna spend the rest of my life with."

Bader -- who sparked a relationship with Postell in June 2022 after meeting on the dating app Lox Club -- explained in her latest video message that Postell was the "first boyfriend" she's ever had and that she didn't date anyone until she was 27 years old.

The influencer, who turns 29 on Thursday, cried as she explained, "Only a week ago, I saw such a future with this person."

"All I can do is keep thinking of the positive -- that I never thought that I was capable of being loved, and never thought that I could picture having kids with anyone or getting married or having a future, and for the first time in my life, those were things we spoke about all the time," she continued. "And I really saw that."

"[Now], instead of feeling like, 'Well now that's over and I'll never have that,' I have to believe that I'll have that with someone and now I can picture it," she added. "I just don't know who it will be with."

The TikTok trendsetter promised fans that she will "be OK," explaining, "I just think, for me, it's gonna take time. One thing I'm focused on is not letting this break me."

"I don't regret anything. I learned a lot about myself and I know that I can give so much love to someone else. And I know for me that it was real," she expressed. "I just want to work on myself right now, and find a way back to being happy by myself, like I was for 27 years."

RELATED CONTENT: