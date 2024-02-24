Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling Split After 4 Years of Marriage

Ellie Goulding and her husband, Caspar Jopling, revealed that they have decided to part ways after four and a half years of marriage.

The couple, who share a 2-year-old son named Arthur, publicly announced their separation on Friday on Instagram, expressing their commitment to prioritizing their family's well-being amid the challenging time.

Addressing their followers on Instagram Stories, Goulding wrote, "In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago." She emphasized their continued friendship and dedication to co-parenting, urging respect for their privacy moving forward.

Jopling echoed Goulding's sentiments in a separate message, stating, "Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago." He emphasized their close bond as friends and co-parents to Arthur, underscoring their desire to shield their family from further speculation and media attention.

The former couple's journey began in 2016 when they crossed paths through mutual acquaintances. Despite initially navigating moments of shyness during their early interactions, their relationship gradually flourished. By 2018, they took the next step in their commitment by getting engaged, with Jopling expressing profound admiration and love for Goulding in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Their wedding in 2019 marked a significant milestone, with Goulding describing their marriage as "mature" and characterized by open communication and mutual understanding. Reflecting on their relationship in an interview with Glamour UK, she highlighted their ability to resolve differences through constructive dialogue rather than arguments.

Ahead of her pregnancy, Goulding spoke to ET about how she and Jopling were handling quarantine together, and revealed that it made them a stronger unit. “It showed me that we're a good team,” she said. “We've got on really well together. We're a good partnership. We're both really into nature and we both grew up in the countryside, so that definitely helped. But he really appreciates this newfound aloneness that I like. It's not being lonely, it's just being alone and having solitude. I really enjoy it."

