A little Pookie is set to make their arrival!

TikTok sensations Campbell "Pookie" Puckett and her husband, Jett Puckett, are expecting their first baby. The couple made the sweet reveal in a video shared across their social media platforms on Sunday.

"Our greatest blessing🤍 Baby Puckett coming soon @jettwpuckett," the caption read.

In the video, soft music plays as Campbell shows off her subtle baby bump in a sleeveless cream dress. In one part of the video, Jett joins his wife on a blanket as he lays flowers on top of her bump.

A baby onesie is also shown hanging from a laundry line before the pair hang a sonogram picture on the same line and share a kiss as the words "Coming November 2024" flash across the screen.

Campbell and Jett also shared the news with People. "Our life has been building up to this moment, and we could not be more excited and blessed to bring another life into the world," the couple said in a statement to the magazine. "We're ready for this next phase in our life and this new purpose as parents."

Campbell, 32, and Jett, 33, began their love story after meeting at a Philadelphia wine bar in 2015. The pair got engaged in 2017, and tied the knot in 2018.

In February, Campbell looked back on her wedding day to Jett with a sweet video.

"our wedding🤍 best day of my life," she wrote.

Last year, the duo went viral for their sweet outfit of the day posts, where Jett can often be heard telling his wife, "Pookie is looking absolutely fire tonight."

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: