Tim Allen, meet Tim Allen?

Last Man Standing kicks off its final season, which will feature a series of time jumps as the Baxter family navigate life amid a pandemic, with Allen reprising his iconic Home Improvement character, Tim Taylor, as revealed in a new 30-second promo released Friday.

In the teaser, Mike Baxter (Allen) is introduced to Tim after Vanessa (Nancy Travis) hires a home improvement repairman bearing an uncanny resemblance to him. The tongue-in-cheek reference to Allen's past role is bound to delight Home Improvement fans.

"They call me, 'The Toolman,'" Tim introduces himself, before making his signature grunt.

Former Home Improvement co-stars Patricia Richardson and Jonathan Taylor Thomas have both guest starred on Last Man Standing.

There's also a wink and a nod to Allen's classic Christmas franchise, The Santa Clause, in the new footage.

Watch the promo below.

Last Man Standing returns Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

