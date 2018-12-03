Annie Wersching is now a mother of three!

The Timeless star and her husband, Stephen Full, welcomed a baby boy, Archie Wersching Full, on Nov. 25 in Los Angeles, the actress' rep exclusively confirms to ET.

The newborn weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz., and measured 20 inches long.

ETonline

ET broke the news in June that the couple was expecting their third child together. The lovebirds are also parents to two sons, 8-year-old Freddie and 5-year-old Ozzie.

"Steppin' out with my baby," Wersching, who also stars as Leslie Dean on Marvel's Runaways, later captioned an Instagram photo of herself cradling her baby bump at the Saturn Awards.

Before baby Archie's arrival, Wersching wasn't shy about posting pics of her burgeoning belly on social media. See the cutest snaps from her third pregnancy journey below:

Congrats to the happy couple!

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Timeless' Actress Annie Wersching Expecting Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)

Scooter Braun and Wife Yael Welcome Baby No. 3

Kat Von D and Husband Rafael Reyes Welcome Baby Boy -- See the Cute Pic!

Related Gallery