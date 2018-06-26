'Timeless' Actress Annie Wersching Expecting Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)

Congrats to Annie Wersching!

The Timelessactress has another baby on the way with her husband, Stephen Full, Wersching's rep exclusively confirms to ET. The couple are already parents to two sons, 7-year-old Freddie and 4-year-old Ozzie. The news comes just days after NBC announced that Timeless would not be returning for a third season.

Wersching, who also stars as Leslie Dean on Marvel's Runaways, is due to give birth in November, before the Hulu show is expected to return for season two.

Also expecting a bundle of joy this year is Hilary Duff, who announced she's pregnant with her second child, a baby girl. This will be the Younger star's first baby with boyfriend Matthew Koma, and she couldn't be more excited that she's having a daughter.

"I have a boy already -- which would have been great, and I’m obsessed with Luca -- but I just wanted one of each," she said on KIIS-FM’s On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

"It was funny that I cared so much," she said with a laugh. “My sister has girls and I feel like I’m really girly. But obviously for the past six years, I’ve bought, like, monsters and trucks and planes. Luca is into all the boy stuff, so everything is blue and green. I was just ready for pink and purple stuff. I was so excited. It was really fun.”

See more in the video below.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

