Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Reportedly Split

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have reportedly broken up.

US Weekly reports the young stars have split after more than one year of dating.

The report came just days before a new interview with Chalamet, 24, was published in the May issue of British Vogue, in which the actor was described as being single.

The Call Me By Your Name star appeared alongside Depp (the daughter of actor Johnny Depp) in the film, The King.

They were first linked romantically in 2018, when they were seen making out in New York, and shortly after they vacationed together in Paris, France.

The two were last photographed kissing passionately on a boat in Capri, Italy, in September.

The following month, Depp, 20, told ET she had been nervous working alongside “incredible” Chalamet in The King.

“It's always exciting to work with somebody who you know has given themselves so wholeheartedly to their role and is so invested,” she said. “It can be nerve-wracking to work with people whose talent you admire so much, but hopefully it can only make things better.”

Chalamet meanwhile told ET he wasn’t bothered by receiving increased paparazzi attention -- likely due to the rumored romance.

See more on Chalamet and Depp below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Lily-Rose Depp Found Working With 'The King' Co-Star Timothee Chalamet 'Nerve-Wracking' (Exclusive)

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Have Passionate Makeout Session on a Yacht and the Internet Goes Wild

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Confirm Their Romance With a Kiss

Lily-Rose Depp Calls Working With Timothee Chalamet 'Nerve-Racking' But 'Incredible' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery