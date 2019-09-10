Can they breathe?

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp made their feelings for one another all too clear during a recent boating outing in Capri, Italy. The couple, who confirmed their rumored romance last October with some other PDA pics, took their public makeouts to the next level after recently attending the Venice Film Festival.

While aboard a yacht, Chalamet, 23, clad in some neon red board shorts, and Depp, 20, rocking a tiny leopard print bikini, had a seriously steamy makeout sesh. The pair clung to one another as if the other were a floatation device, letting their passion out for all the world to see.

Backgrid

Not only are the pics eye-catching, they also have inspired a series of internet memes that the two might never live down.

Chalamet and Depp are co-starring in the upcoming Netflix drama, The King, which is set to be released on Nov. 1. And though they certainly didn’t show this much PDA on the red carpet in Venice, the pair was striking in complementary pale pastels and metallics.

For more, watch the clip below:

