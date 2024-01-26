The best Amazon cordless vacuum deals include discounts from Tineco. Save up to 35% on powerful wet-dry and stick vacuums.
Many of us are refreshing our homes now and getting ahead of our spring cleaning with the help of this Amazon Sale. Whether you have a sprawling house or tiny apartment, you know how difficult it is to keep your floors clean. Kids and pets only add to the mess, making busting out the cleaning supplies a daily if not hourly occurrence.
Between sweeping up spills with a broom, suctioning up dust and hair with a vacuum and pushing around a mop, floor maintenance is incredibly time-consuming — which is why we're shopping for the best Amazon deals on Tineco’s innovative smart home cleaning solutions. With the New Year officially upon us, it's the perfect time to not only elevate your cleaning routine this year for an upgrade that ensures ease and efficiency.
Amazon's Tineco deals include standouts such as the Tineco Floor One S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum, which is currently on sale for $100 off. This wet dry vacuum is designed to tackle even the toughest and stickiest messes on your hardwood floors.
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, the Floor One S5 automatically adjusts suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow — making it the ultimate solution for hardwood floors.
With the Tineco Floor One S5 Pro 2, cleaning has never been easier. The vivid 3D animation on the 2.1-inch LCD display provides real-time cleaning status and guidance. Meanwhile, the iLoop smart sensors automatically adjust to wet and dry messes and the enhanced edge and corner cleaning guarantees a complete clean.
From powerful cordless vacuums to floor washers, there are tons of incredible Tineco deals at Amazon's Winter Sale. Whether you’re in search of a thoughtful gift for a pet parent or simply need a powerful vacuum for your own needs, shop all the best cleaning deals on Tineco appliances, below.
The Best Tineco Deals at Amazon
Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Steam Cleaner Wet Dry Vacuum
Cut your cleaning time in half with this wet-dry vacuum. While it may not be the smart version, it still gets the job done.
Tineco Floor ONE S3 Breeze Wet Dry Vacuum
The S3 Breeze leaves your floors completely dry and streak-free in a matter of minutes with a water recovery rate of over 90%. Dual-tank design ensures you always clean with fresh water.
Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Ideal for those with pets, the Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum's brush efficiently tackles hair messes and traps hair in tight spaces.
Tineco Smart Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaners
A lightweight and ultra quiet wet vacuum that converts to a hands-free self-cleaning vacuum.
