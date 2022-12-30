T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Kiss During Miami Vacation

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are together in Miami, where they puckered up for the world to see.

The embattled Good Morning America were spotted down in the 305 on Wednesday packing on some heavy PDA. In photos obtained by Page Six, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, were seen taking a stroll on a pier where they enjoyed the view and kissed in the open.

Robach donned a black halter top and leopard-print skirt, while Holmes opted for a plain white T-shirt and khaki pants. Later, Page Six reported that the couple went to a restaurant for some cocktails and a bite to eat. They couldn't keep their hands off each other while seated at a patio table, where they exchanged more kisses. Holmes also planted a peck on her shoulders while Robach rested her head on his shoulders.

The photos were taken on the same day it was revealed that Holmes filed a petition to divorce Marilee Fiebig after 12 years of marriage. The filing came after a source previously told ET that Holmes and Fiebig, who's an attorney, separated this summer.

Holmes married Fiebig in 2010, with the pair welcoming a daughter, Sabine, in January 2013. Two years ago, the TV personality marked his 10-year wedding anniversary with Fiebig in a social media post dedicated to the attorney.

Meanwhile on Friday, Robach reactivated her Instagram account, which still featured a photo of her estranged husband, Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue, on her feed, which she posted on July 30. For his part, Shue scrubbed all of Robach's photos from his account soon after Robach and Holmes' relationship came to light.

Robach and Holmes have been off the air as ABC conducts a review to see if the pair violated any company policies.

