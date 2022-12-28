T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Marilee Fiebig Amid Alleged Romance With Amy Robach
T.J. Holmes has filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, amid his rumored relationship with Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach. ET has confirmed that Holmes filed the petition to divorce Fiebig in New York City. The filing comes after a source previously told ET that Holmes and Fiebig separated this summer.
Robach is also said to have separated from her husband, Andrew Shue, over the summer, not long before news of her and Holmes' news clandestine relationship first broke.
ET has reached out to Holmes' rep for comment.
Holmes married Fiebig in 2010, with the pair welcoming a daughter, Sabine, in January 2013. Two years ago, the TV personality marked his 10-year wedding anniversary with Fiebig in a social media post dedicated to the attorney.
Commenting on her "built-in black woman superpower" Holmes said Fiebig showed him nothing but grace and patience over the course of their marriage, despite him giving her "plenty of reasons" to walk out the door.
Back in 2012, Holmes, who was a correspondent for BET at the time, opened up about his successful marriage with Fiebig. Saying there are no secrets to a happy union, Holmes simply advised other married couples to "do the right thing, treat each other well and respect each other."
He was previously married to Amy Ferson, with whom he shares a daughter, Brianna, and a son, Jaiden. The couple would go on to divorce in 2007.
The end of Holmes' nearly 13-year marriage comes just one day after the GMA3 co-anchors were spotted traveling together over the holidays following the revelation of their secret romance.
In the weeks since, Holmes and Robach's working relationship has been put under an internal review. In a letter to ABC News staff from the outlet's president, Kimberly Godwin, earlier this month, it was revealed that the anchors will remain off-air while ABC News completes its investigation.
A source also told ET, "Both T.J. and Amy are trying to keep a low profile and let the dust settle."
"It’s still unclear as to what, if any, disciplinary action might be taken, but for now, both are laying low and trying to move on with life," the source added.
For more on Holmes and Robach's on-air chemistry and a timeline of their marriages, check out the links below.
