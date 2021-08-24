Tobey Maguire Films First Movie Since 2014 With Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie
Tobey Maguire is back on set, this time with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie!
The trio are all starring in Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylon, and were photographed Monday on the Los Angeles set The movie will mark Maguire's first onscreen film role since 2014, when he starred as Bobby Fischer in Pawn Sacrifice.
Pitt appeared to be in costume, as he was spotted wearing an all-white ensemble, consisting of a bucket hat, pants and a long-sleeved shirt, that he accessorized with a gold chain.
Maguire, 46, was dressed more casually, wearing a sweatshirt, jeans and a face mask.
Babylon is rumored to take place in late 1920s Hollywood and is expected for release in 2022. Other stars tied to the project include Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, Chloe Fineman, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.
In addition to Babylon, ET has learned that Pitt is producing an upcoming movie based on an exposé on Harvey Weinstein, with Carey Mulligan and Zoey Kazan attached to star.
She Said, a Universal Pictures film, will be based on the New York Times bestseller "She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement" by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, two NYT reporters who helped expose Weinstein's history of abuse and sexual misconduct against women.
Weinstein, a former movie mogul, is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after convictions for rape and sexual assault against two women. He has denied any wrongdoing.
