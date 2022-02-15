Tobey Maguire's Ex Tatiana Dieteman Confirms Romance With Koa Smith

Tobey Maguire and Tatiana Dieteman have gone their separate ways.

A source tells ET, "Tobey and Tatiana broke up a few months ago. Tatiana has been dating Koa Smith."

Tatiana confirmed the news on Instagram Monday after reposting a Valentine's Day slideshow the surfer dedicated to her.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my bessss fwennnnnn!!! Love you baby! ❤️ @tatianaadieteman," Koa captioned the loved-up pics of the pair.

Tatiana responded on her Instagram Story to call him "my valentine."

ET has reached out to both Tobey and Tatiana's reps for comment.

Tobey and Tatiana were first romantically linked in 2018 and kept their romance pretty low-key outside of a few sightings together ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tobey's ex-wife, Jen Meyer, also confirmed the news during an appearance on The World's First Podcast With Erin & Sara Foster, telling the sisters, "I love him [Tobey] so much. We travel together, like when he had his girlfriend they would travel with me and the kids, like, 'cause I'm like, 'This is my buddy and I love my kids more than anything. I want to be with them,' and the only way for us to be together is for us to figure out how we're gonna be great together."

Though the couple hasn't been together for some time, they have been supportive of each other, with Tobey most recently attending the opening of Jen's jewelry boutique in Los Angeles in 2018.

Tobey and Jen announced their separation in October 2016, before finalizing their divorce a year later. Back in 2016, a source told ET that the former couple -- who share two children, Ruby, 15, and Otis, 12 -- saw their marriage fall apart "over the course of time."

The source called the separation "amicable," noting that they are "very supportive of each other."

