Today Is the Last Day to Get a Walmart+ Membership for Just $49 a Year

Walmart's Black Friday Deals event starts today with early discounts for Walmart+ members three hours before the sale opens to everyone. If you’ve been thinking of getting a Walmart+ subscription, the retailer is making it more affordable for the holidays. Until 2:59 p.m. ET today, November 8, you can join Walmart+ for $49. That's 50% off the regular price and gives you early access to Black Friday deals launching on at 12 p.m. ET.

The benefits to a Walmart+ membership are seemingly endless. Walmart Plus offers subscribers in-store and online benefits, such as unlimited free delivery and fuel discounts from participating gas stations. You get free grocery delivery on orders of at least $35 as well as free two-day shipping from Walmart’s website. Members also get access to Walmart's exclusive sales events and early access to Walmart deals during major retail holidays like Black Friday.

Walmart Plus is a less expensive alternative to Amazon Prime. Last year, Amazon Prime membership rates increased from $119 to $139. Monthly subscribers, meanwhile, now pay $14.99 a month instead of $12.99. If you're looking for a money-saving alternative to Amazon Prime, you may want to consider Walmart Plus.

Walmart+ members can also save money on gas. Get up to 10 cents off gas gallons at more than 14,000 Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, & Murphy stations across 48 states. You simply scan the QR code that appears on the Walmart gas station pump screen to get started. This perk adds up to significant savings in the long run.

More Walmart Plus benefits include free access to Paramount Plus. Members can enjoy over 40,000 episodes, hit movies, live sports and more with a Paramount+ subscription included at no additional cost. The Paramount Plus Essential tier usually costs $4.99/month and is ad-supported. Paramount+ has hit shows like Yellowstone prequel 1883 and Yellowjackets as well as movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Scream along with live TV programming for sports like NFL games.

