Today's Best Deals From Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale: 50% Off PMD, Proactiv, IT Cosmetics, and More
The holidays might be months away, but Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in August. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event started Sunday, August 28 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance, and skin products or even start collecting early holiday presents, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale, now through September 17.
For those unfamiliar, this is one of Ulta's biggest sales of the year; here's a rundown. Each day of the sale, a handful of products will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. Today, PMD's Microdermabrasion Tool is on sale along with Dermablend Loose Setting Powder and Buxom Power-full Plump Lip Balm. Be sure to check the full schedule of sales and mark your calendar to snag your favorites—each product is discounted for one day only.
To score the best beauty deals today, here's the full line-up for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.
Thursday, September 15
PMD's Personal Microderm Pro is a device for at-home use that provides you with the same magnificent results as visiting a professional for in-office microdermabrasion treatments.
Dermablend Loose Setting Powder is the best last-step to lock in makeup for 16 hours, for a wear that is smudge, transfer-resistant free that also mattifies your complexion.
Helping you ''BYE BYE'' to lines with the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines Hyaluronic Acid Serum! See how visibly plumper, smoother skin is achievable with your concentrated and all *vegan serum formulated with hyaluronic acid and a peptide-vitamin B5 blend.
Buxom Power-full Plump Lip Balm focuses on plumping and moisturizing via a tinted lip balm that blooms to your custom shade by reacting with the pH level of your lips.
This Proactiv+ Skin Smoothing Exfoliator is a creamy, luscious cleanser formulated to clear skin while preventing breakouts and give your skin a gentle exfoliation.
Friday, September 16
- 50% off select Clinique products
- Serovital Advanced
Was $139,Now $70
- Lancome Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum with Bifidus Prebiotic
Was $52,Now $26
Saturday, September 17
- Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit
Was $32,Now $16
- 50% off Too Faced Hangover Primers
- r.e.m. beauty At The Borderline Eyeliner Marker
Was $19,Now $10
RELATED CONTENT:
Walmart Sale: Shop Fall Savings on Beauty, Home, Tech and More
Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear
Get Hailey Bieber's Chocolate Glazed Donut Nails for Fall
The Best Fall Fashion Finds at Nordstrom's Sale
The 15 Best Beauty Deals to Shop from Nordstrom's Summer Sale
Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Drops ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Line
The 38 Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon for Fall 2022
TikTok is Obsessed with Valentino's Eye2Cheek Blush—Here's How To Shop