The holidays might be months away, but Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in August. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event started Sunday, August 28 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance, and skin products or even start collecting early holiday presents, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale, now through September 17.

Shop Ulta 21 Days of Beauty

For those unfamiliar, this is one of Ulta's biggest sales of the year; here's a rundown. Each day of the sale, a handful of products will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. Today, PMD's Microdermabrasion Tool is on sale along with Dermablend Loose Setting Powder and Buxom Power-full Plump Lip Balm. Be sure to check the full schedule of sales and mark your calendar to snag your favorites—each product is discounted for one day only.

To score the best beauty deals today, here's the full line-up for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

Thursday, September 15

Dermablend Loose Setting Powder Ulta Dermablend Loose Setting Powder Dermablend Loose Setting Powder is the best last-step to lock in makeup for 16 hours, for a wear that is smudge, transfer-resistant free that also mattifies your complexion. $29 $15 Buy Now

Friday, September 16

Saturday, September 17

