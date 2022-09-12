Today's Best Deals From Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale: 50% Off Sunday Riley, Peter Thomas Roth and More
The holidays might be months away, but Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in August. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event started Sunday, August 28 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance, and skin products or even start collecting early holiday presents, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale, now through September 17.
For those unfamiliar, this is one of Ulta's biggest sales of the year; here's a rundown. Each day of the sale, a handful of products will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. Today, Peter Thomas Roth's powerful anti-aging serum is on sale along with Sunday Riley and BOSCIA cleansers. Be sure to check the full schedule of sales and mark your calendar to snag your favorites—each product is discounted for one day only.
To score the best beauty deals today, here's the full line-up for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.
Monday, September 12
Peter Thomas Roth's Potent-C is an anti-aging and brightening serum boosted by two ultra-powerful antioxidants: 3% Vitamin E and 2% Ferulic Acid.
This kit features Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil and the cult-favorite Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment to exfoliate and brighten for visibly smoother skin.
The rich, cushiony texture of this lip treatment glides over lips comfortably, replenishing them with intense hydration.
Murad's Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture is a luxurious yet lightweight cream that provides 24-hour hydration.
Get 50% off boscia cleansers like the Detoxifying Black Charcoal, Clear Complexion, and Cryosea Firming Icy-cold Cleanser.
Tuesday, September 13
- 50% off Tarte Amazonian Clay blushes and bronzers
- Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer
Was $42,Now $21
- Origins Ginzing Vitamin C & Niacinamide Eye Cream To Brighten And Depuff
Was $37,Now $19
Wednesday, September 14
- Estee Lauder DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Creme Broad Spectrum SPF 15
Was $59,Wow $30
- 50% off MAC blushes
- St Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse
Was $44,Now $22
- Kopari Beauty Ultra Restore Body Butter with Hyaluronic Acid
Was $32,Now $16
Thursday, September 15
- PMD Personal Microderm Pro - Microdermabrasion Tool
Was $199,Now $100
- Dermablend Loose Setting Powder
Was $29,Now $15
Friday, September 16
- 50% off select Clinique products
- Serovital Advanced
Was $139,Now $70
- Lancome Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum with Bifidus Prebiotic
Was $52,Now $26
Saturday, September 17
- Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit
Was $32,Now $16
- 50% off Too Faced Hangover Primers
- r.e.m. beauty At The Borderline Eyeliner Marker
Was $19,Now $10
RELATED CONTENT:
Walmart Sale: Shop Fall Savings on Beauty, Home, Tech and More
Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear
Get Hailey Bieber's Chocolate Glazed Donut Nails for Fall
The Best Fall Fashion Finds at Nordstrom's Sale
The 15 Best Beauty Deals to Shop from Nordstrom's Summer Sale
Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Drops ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Line
The 38 Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon for Fall 2022
TikTok is Obsessed with Valentino's Eye2Cheek Blush—Here's How To Shop