Today's Best Deals From Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale: 50% Off Sunday Riley, Peter Thomas Roth and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale
The holidays might be months away, but Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in August. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event started Sunday, August 28 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeupfragrance, and skin products or even start collecting early holiday presents, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale, now through September 17.

Shop Ulta 21 Days of Beauty

For those unfamiliar, this is one of Ulta's biggest sales of the year; here's a rundown. Each day of the sale, a handful of products will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only. Today, Peter Thomas Roth's powerful anti-aging serum is on sale along with Sunday Riley and BOSCIA cleansers. Be sure to check the full schedule of sales and mark your calendar to snag your favorites—each product is discounted for one day only.

To score the best beauty deals today, here's the full line-up for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale. 

Monday, September 12

Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum
Ulta
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum

Peter Thomas Roth's Potent-C is an anti-aging and brightening serum boosted by two ultra-powerful antioxidants: 3% Vitamin E and 2% Ferulic Acid.

$105$53
Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit
Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit
Ulta
Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit

This kit features Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil and the cult-favorite Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment to exfoliate and brighten for visibly smoother skin.

$28$14
Too Faced Hangover Pillow Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Treatment
Too Faced Hangover Pillow Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Treatment
Ulta
Too Faced Hangover Pillow Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Treatment

The rich, cushiony texture of this lip treatment glides over lips comfortably, replenishing them with intense hydration.

$26$13
Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture
Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture
Ulta
Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture

Murad's Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture is a luxurious yet lightweight cream that provides 24-hour hydration. 

$79$40
BOSCIA Cleansers
Boscia Cleansers
Ulta
BOSCIA Cleansers

Get 50% off boscia cleansers like the Detoxifying Black Charcoal, Clear Complexion, and Cryosea Firming Icy-cold Cleanser. 

50% OFF BOSCIA

