Todd and Julie Chrisley are taking action and moving forward.

ET has learned that the Chrisley Knows Best stars turned themselves in to the FBI office in Atlanta on Wednesday on federal tax evasion charges.

According to a source, the couple drove from Nashville to Atlanta late Tuesday and stayed in the city overnight before surrendering themselves to the FBI around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

An additional source tells ET that although Todd and Julie are "extremely nervous," they're also "happy in a way that it's coming to a head so they can successfully get this behind them."

Todd and Julie are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. ET.

Despite their current legal troubles, the couple's popular USA Network reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, is still scheduled to air for the remainder of its seventh season.

The couple was indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion on Tuesday, and Todd denied any wrongdoing in a lengthy Instagram post. Amid the drama, a source says USA is respecting the legal process and expects the back half of season seven of Chrisley Knows Best to air this fall, as planned. The first half of the show's seventh season -- 10 episodes -- already premiered in May.

ET has reached out to USA, but the network has declined to comment.

