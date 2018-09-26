Tom Arnold was, for once, at a loss for words on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The outspoken comedian and host of The Hunt for the Trump Tapes was asked about his reaction to the news that the Roseanne spin-off series, The Connors, plans to kill off Roseanne Barr’s character. Arnold was a former writer on Roseanne and was married to Barr from 1990 to 1994.

"Wait, I hadn’t heard. Is that true? Oh my god!” Arnold declared after Twitter commenter asked. "I don’t think they’re going to ask me back, either way you look at it.”

When host Cohen pressed for Arnold’s thoughts on the subject, he replied, "I don’t know what to think,” before quipping, "I think this, Sara Gilbert is a jinx on every show she’s on this year, let me tell you that. I’m kidding.”

Gilbert stars on and was a producer on Roseanne. She also is a co-host on The Talk, which Julie Chen recently exited from, and had a recurring character on The Big Bang Theory, which is in its final season.

Arnold concluded by noting, "I wish them all the best, oh boy, I don’t know.”

When Cohen asked about Arnold calling Barr a “racist,” he replied, "She wasn’t racist when I was with her. Look at her Twitter feed, look at how she is. She couldn’t say one good thing about Obama. Something happened. But she wasn’t like that [before], though."

Earlier in the day, Arnold appeared on Megyn Kelly Todaywhere he and host Kelly got into a heated argument about an alleged altercation with The Apprentice executive producer Mark Burnett.

"It was really good,” Arnold told Cohen of his back and forth with Kelly. "Here’s what happened, after the commercial, she says, ‘They told me that NBC is going to cut to the U.N. because Donald Trump is going to be speaking. They’re going to cut in five minutes, so let’s light it up.’ I don’t know if she meant to light it up like we lit it up, but me and Megyn Kelly, we lit it up. I loved it."

Arnold did reflect fondly on a prank he pulled on actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, when she was filming Seinfeld. According to the comedian, Dreyfus parked in his parking space, prompting him to write her a note.

“I didn’t know it was her car at the time. And then my ex-wife, Roseanne… took a Polaroid of John Goodman’s naked a** and put that on Julia Louis’ car and then took soap and wrote ‘Julia Louis-Dreypuss’ on her car,” he claimed. "If you know the whole story, the Seinfeld people were being crappy, and god bless Roseanne.”

