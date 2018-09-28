Get it, Tom Brady!

At a New England Patriots practice on Friday, the 41-year-old NFL star took his stretching to a whole new level.

Cameras caught Brady busting out a series of quirky dance moves to Migos' catchy track, "Handsome and Wealthy." The mini dance sesh was epic, consisting of some snapping, booty dropping and pointing... which, naturally, have already been turned into GIFs and memes.

Fans couldn't help themselves from coming up with creative captions for the video, writing things like, "That Friday feeling," "When she says come over cause her parents just left," and "When you're high on avocado," poking fun at his famously strict diet.

The Patriots are hoping to redeem themselves this season after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LII. ET reported earlier this month that Maroon 5 is scheduled to perform during halftime at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019, and if Brady can help his team make it to the NFL championship game again this year, we can only hope he brings along his "Moves Like Jagger."

And when it's time for Brady to finally hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL, we're officially nominating him for Dancing With the Stars. The dance competition show is currently in its 27th season, and DeMarcus Ware, a former outside linebacker and defensive end who played for the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos, is currently killing it with his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold.

See highlights from Ware's Week 1 ballroom performance below:

