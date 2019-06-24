Getting acting tips from a movie legend can be intimidating enough, but for Tom Holland the impromptu lesson from Tom Hanks went down in front of a live studio audience -- so it’s hardly surprising he was panicking inside!

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star was put on the spot, asked by Hanks to deliver the line “Coffee, coffee, boy do I need more coffee,” in as many different ways as possible during an episode of The Graham Norton Show.



“It was really stressful, actually,” Holland told ET during an interview atop New York’s iconic Empire State Building with his co-stars Jacob Batalon and Zendaya on Monday. The group lit the building in collaboration with The Brothers' Trust, a foundation started by Holland's family to shine a light on smaller charities with a global impact. “No one actually told me that that was going to happen. And when Tom Hanks -- the legend that he is -- asks you to step up, you better step up!”

“I didn’t want a coffee at all,” Holland continued. “That’s how convincing my performance was. But for Tom Hanks, I would drink all the coffee the world has to offer.”

Holland paused to take in the view during the interview, noting it felt “pretty cool” to be standing atop the tourist hot spot with a blockbuster movie about to be released.

And, unlike Zendaya, who admitted she doesn’t love heights, Holland shared how he gets quite a buzz out of high stunt work.

“I’ve always quite liked heights,” he said. “I got a bit of a weird kick out of doing the high stunts. I kind of like the adrenaline rush.”

“It’s almost like he should be Spider-Man!” Zendaya piped in.

Zendaya also addressed the sometimes difficult feedback that comes with taking on such iconic roles and films.

The 22-year-old actress, who plays Michelle Jones in the film, noted the importance of finding validation within oneself.

“I say it about clothes, I say it about everything -- I think the true verification and validation you should be looking for should be from yourself,” she explained. “As long as you feel you’ve done your best work and you’ve done your best job, that’s all that should matter. It’s much easier said than done!”

As for the next installment in the film franchise, as much as the stars would love to jet off to some tropical, sun-soaked location, Holland believe it’s time to bring Spidey “home.”

“Spider-Man Goes to Hawaii maybe,” Holland joked. “I think the third one’s got to be in New York. We’ve got to bring him home. I think the third one warrants a very New York/Manhattan adventure.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2. See more on the movie in the video below.

