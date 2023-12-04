Tom Nitti may have left The Voice, but he's still making music -- and even collaborating with some of his fellow season 24 competitors!

The country singer -- who revealed last week that he left the competition due to "personal reasons" ahead of the Playoff Rounds -- shared his latest single on Monday, revealing that he had finished the track, titled "One Night Stand," in collaboration with some of his former fellow contestants, Bias and Lennon VanderDoes.

"Wrote this tune in 2021 finished it this summer 2023 in California with some great friends @officiallybias and @lennonvmusic it’s called One Night Stand #singersongwriterlife #onenightstand #nashville #2021 #2023," he captioned a video of himself performing the tune.

Nitti also shared a video of himself singing the song with Bias and VanderDoes in what appears to be a hotel room back during their time together on The Voice.

Of the three, Bias is the only one remaining in the competition for the live shows -- which kick off on Monday. He is one of Gwen Stefani's three singers in the Top 12. VanderDoes was brought back by Gwen using her Super Save, but was sent home once again following his Playoff performance.

Last week, after it was revealed that Nitti had left the competition, the singer opened up about his decision. He shared an Instagram reel full of pictures from his time on the show -- as well as photos of his kids -- and a heartfelt message promising that he's "alright and still standing" and hinting that he left the show to spend more time with his family.

"Well, I’ve been dreading this day ever since the blind audition so here goes nothin’," he began. "First and foremost I’m blessed beyond belief and I can’t say enough how much I love and appreciate the constant support from my fans, my friends and my family…As much as it absolutely stings to say, I had to make probably one of the hardest yet easiest decisions ever and ultimately at the end of the day, my kids will always come first and if I had to make the same decision again I’d do it over and over."

"This past summer was filled to the max with everything I love and could’ve only dreamed of and Thanks to @nbcthevoice I was able to live my wildest dreams and do what I’ve always hoped. I made friends that’ll last a life time, experiences that I can hold on to forever and even found REAL and TRUE love (@ashleybryantofficial)…. I wish I can put every single person in this post that had my back going through the tough times while I was in California," he continued, tagging many of his fellow Voice contestants, "but nonetheless I hope everyone knows how happy and grateful I am for them."

"This isn’t the end of me and I’ll do what I do best for everyone to see which is keep my head down and move forward playing music and raising/creating new memories with a family I will continue to grow," he concluded. "I never believed in the whole, things happen for a reason statement but in this case I think God has it all figured out. He knows I don’t break easily. For everyone asking, I’m alright and still standing. Thank you so much and as always, I’m super pumped to keep on keepin’ on with music, my kids Rayleigh and Brently my whole family to include my smokin’ girlfriend that keeps my head held high… Im more than ready to continue to live life now happier than ever before. #familyfirst #itsnotoveryet #thevoice #imstillstanding #support #blessed #kentuckygotme."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: