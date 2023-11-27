Reba McEntire was one team member short when it was time for the Playoff Rounds on season 24 of The Voice.

It was revealed at the top of Monday's episode that country singer Tom Nitti had departed the show and would not be continuing on in the competition -- though not much more was revealed about the surprising exit.

"I have wonderfully talented people, but Tom had to leave for personal reasons, so I only have five artists tonight," Reba shared.

The country legend was the only chair to turn for Tom's cover of Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" in the Blind Auditions, however, the singer continued to impress throughout the season.

He won his Battle Round performance of Cody Johnson's "Til You Can't" and was saved by Reba following his Knockout Round cover of The Temptations' "(I Know) I'm Losing You."

With Tom's departure, that leaves just Jordan Rainer, Ruby Leigh, Jacquie Roar and Noah Spencer to represent Team Reba in the Playoffs -- plus, her Super Save singer Ms. Monet!

When ET spoke with the coaches ahead of the season premiere, Reba said that fellow coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan had welcomed her to the show "warmly, like a sister." However, she noted that the friendly vibes go away when it's time to get down to business.

"They've helped me, they've guided me and taught me, and then after I learned up to that point, then they say, 'You're on your own,'" she recalled.

"We still want to beat her," John agreed with a laugh.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: