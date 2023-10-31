Dylan Carter's journey on this season of The Voice was a meaningful one.

The Team Reba singer took the stage during his Blind Audition earlier this season with a heavy heart, revealing that he was competing on the show in honor of his late mother, who had recently died.

His earnest speech made all of the coaches tear up, and Dylan brought the waterworks again on Tuesday following his emotional Battle Round performance of Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't," alongside fellow competitor Tom Nitti.

"You were so strong and so powerful," Niall Horan praised.

"The way that you were singing to Reba, that was just such an adorable moment," Gwen Stefani shared.

While he ultimately wasn't the winner of the Battle, Dylan assured the coaches that he had no hard feelings about his time on the show.

"When y'all four turned around for me, I gained so much confidence that I needed," he said, as the coaches brushed away tears. "And I felt my mom for the first time in a long time."

"I'm gonna keep chasing my dreams, keep chasing her dreams," he added. "Thank you so much."

Gwen admitted to the cameras that she wished she had a steal left for Dylan, while Reba assured him that his journey isn't over, as he bid farewell to The Voice. Watch his final performance below.

ET spoke with Gwen ahead of this season's Battles, where she opened up about how surreal it is to return to The Voice without hubby Blake Shelton by her side. The Cowboy departed the NBC singing competition earlier this year, after 23 seasons.

"It feels kind of like [my] first season, before I knew he existed," she shared. "It's kind of weird, but it's also like, I'm having so much fun."

"Like, I'm only here because it's fun," Gwen added. "The coaching and actually getting to know your team after the Blinds is my favorite thing, 'cause it's like, the dream's there."

She admitted, however, that it is a little nerve-wracking to look to Blake's chair and instead see The Voice's newest coach -- the Queen of Country herself.

Of how Reba's handled her first season so far, Gwen recalled the Blind Auditions with a laugh.

"She did great. She didn't have to do anything," she remembered. "She'd be like, 'I think you were great. I'd love to have you on my team,' and then they'd be like, 'I pick you!'"

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: