Tom Sandoval is revealing just how much contact he has with Rachel Leviss post-Scandoval.

In March, it was revealed that Sandoval had broken up with his longtime girlfriend, 38-year-old Ariana Madix, after she found out that he had cheated on her with Rachel Leviss. The highly publicized scandal among the Vanderpump Rules stars was quickly labeled Scandoval, and a few months later in May, Leviss and Sandoval called off their relationship.

Now the dust seems to have settled -- but there is still a bit of drama. Earlier this week, Sandoval reacted to Leviss' post in celebration of her 29th birthday, writing, "Happy birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend."

She promptly blocked him and a source told ET, "Rachel and Tom haven't communicated in several months."

On Tuesday, ET's Deidre Behar spoke with Sandoval and he admitted that it's been some time since he's been in touch with Leviss. He also reacted to her blocking him on Instagram.

"We don't really talk much," the 40-year-old Bravolebrity said. "I just was reaching out to her to wish her a happy birthday. I hope she's happy and I wish her the best."

Sandoval recently wrapped season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, which Leviss opted out of filming. Her decision not to be on the show seems to have affected him.

"It was really probably the hardest season I've ever filmed," Sandoval confessed. "Just feeling very alone, very isolated. Obviously losing a friend, Rachel, it was tough. It was tough."

Rachel Leviss, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix on season 10 of 'Vanderpump Rules.' - Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

In addition to Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval is a contestant on this season of Fox's intense reality series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and broke one of the rules to keep Leviss close to him during the course of the show. The reality star brought photos of Leviss into the competition, which he said helped get him through some of the tough obstacles.

"That was right kind of in the peak of this whole scenario, scandal, and we [Leviss and I] were kind of the few people that we had for each other," he said of breaking the rules. "...It's nice to think of your family and people close to you to push you, like when you feel like quitting and giving up."

It's Sandoval's hope that the "worst of it is over" after being part of such a "big scandal" earlier in the year.

As for Madix, she's competing on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, and despite their drama, Sandoval seems thrilled for her.

"I'll be doing both, voting and watching. I'm really, really excited for her," he said of supporting his ex. "I know she has been wanting to do this show for years. I think she's going to do great. She's a really hard worker. I think she'll go far, hopefully."

Sandoval has a competition of his own in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. The reality star and the other recruits will take on the harsh reality of winter warfare by training on the mountains of New Zealand, where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks feel like torture.

He will compete against actress Tara Reid, model Blac Chyna, Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa, NFL star Dez Bryant, Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, NBA champ Robert Horry, Olympians Erin Jackson and Bodie Miller, The Osbournes star Jack Osbourne, food and travel influencer Kelly Rizzo, and Bachelor Nation alums Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall.

Season 2 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premieres Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

