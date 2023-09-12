In a surprising turn of events, Rachel Leviss has blocked her former flame, Tom Sandoval, on Instagram. The move comes after Sandoval extended birthday wishes to Leviss on the social media app in the wake of their highly publicized cheating scandal, which sent shockwaves through the reality TV world.

Leviss, 29, broke her social media silence with a serene video posted on Saturday, Sept. 9, in which she explored a picturesque flower farm. Her caption read, "I've been dreaming of a place like this." Days later on Leviss' birthday, Sept. 12, Sandoval responded to the post with a message, writing, "Happy birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend."

A source tells ET, "Rachel and Tom haven't communicated in several months."

Hours after fans noticed Sandoval's comment, it seems Leviss did as well. The former reality star posted a selfie to her Instagram story with the message, "Thank you for the bday wishes."

Leviss then posted another Instagram story that showed she blocked Sandoval on Instagram with an "ok bye!" message.

This interaction marks a significant moment in the ongoing saga of Leviss and Sandoval's tumultuous relationship. The scandal first came to light during the filming of Vanderpump Rules season 10, leading to a cascade of emotions and consequences for both parties.

In March, it was confirmed that Sandoval had split from his longtime girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, due to his involvement with Leviss. Both Leviss and Sandoval publicly apologized for their actions, with their indiscretions becoming a central topic during the season 10 three-part reunion special, filmed shortly after the scandal broke, and being labeled in pop culture as Scandoval.

Leviss has since taken step back from the spotlight following the scandal, opting for a 90-day stay at an Arizona treatment center to focus on her mental health. During her time away, she expressed a desire to understand her patterns of choosing unavailable men and clarified her feelings for Sandoval, asserting that she was "not in love" with him.

In a revealing interview on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, Just B With Bethenny Frankel, in August, Leviss explained her connection with Sandoval during the turbulent filming of Vanderpump Rules. She stated that she felt "seen and heard" by Sandoval in a way she hadn't experienced with others in the cast or her personal life. Leviss emphasized that, at that moment, she needed validation and someone to listen without judgment, a role Sandoval seemingly played for her.

After leaving the treatment facility, Leviss told Frankel she got a direct message on Instagram from her co-star, Lala Kent, and two emails from Sandoval, but she didn't respond.

"I have a no-contact policy with every cast member," said Leviss. However, she admitted that she had talked to Lisa Vanderpump on the phone.

As Leviss started to reengage with fans and Bravo viewers, she openly admitted her mistakes and lack of self-respect during the affair. In response to a fan's comment last month, Leviss acknowledged, "You're not wrong! I should have had more self-respect than that and should have respected the relationship that Ariana had with Tom. No excuses."

Sandoval, on the other hand, maintained that his relationship with Madix was on the brink of a breakup when he became involved with Leviss, a claim Madix has refuted.

Last month, ET exclusively learned that after much back and forth, Leviss will not be filming the new season of Vanderpump Rules.

"Rachel will not be returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. There was a possibility up until recently she'd be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it," a source told ET. "Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her."

Meanwhile, Sandoval and Madix have been spotted filming the upcoming season of the Bravo series with their co-stars.

