Tom Sandoval wants to pay for his mistakes. In the new season 2 trailer for Fox's intense reality series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the Vanderpump Rules star is seen having a physical altercation that leads to him getting a bloody nose.

"The whole country is pissed off at me," he says. "I had an affair and I want to take a beating."

In March, Sandoval became somewhat of a reality show villain after he and Ariana Madix announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined Vanderpump Rules. It wasn't long before news broke that Sandoval had been cheating on Madix with their co-star, Rachel Leviss.

Earlier this month, Fox revealed the full celebrity cast for season 2 of Special Forces along with another teaser. Sandoval is joined by actress Tara Reid, model Blac Chyna, Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa, NFL star Dez Bryant, Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, NBA champ Robert Horry, Olympians Erin Jackson and Bodie Miller, The Osbournes star Jack Osbourne, food and travel influencer Kelly Rizzo, and Bachelor Nation alums Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall.

Fox

In season 2 of Special Forces, the recruits take on the harsh reality of winter warfare by training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks feel like torture. The celebrities face the ice breaker drill where they are submerged into a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels. They also attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4,700-foot snowcapped mountain peak as well as an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters.

There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These stars will quickly learn the meaning of "no guts, no glory" -- and no glam. Or as the new trailer promises, "There is no prize, only pride."

Fox

Just after the first teaser was released at the start of August for the show, Nick Viall claimed that Sandoval broke the rules of Special Forces.

"[Tom] snuck in pictures of him and Rachel," Viall said during an episode of his Viall Files podcast. "And he showed them to the cast, for what’s that worth."

Viall explained that Fox doesn’t allow competitors to bring certain items during the training process, including photos.

"I would have loved to sneak in a picture of [my fiancée] Natalie [Joy]," the Bachelor alum said. "I guess I could have tried but I just didn’t."

This season, the cast will compete under the watchful eyes of directing staff agents Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox, and Jovon "Q" Quarles, all former special-forces operatives.

The first season of Fox’s Special Forces was won by The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown.

Season 2 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premieres Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rachel Leviss Has 'No Contact Policy' With 'VPR' Cast, Wanted Same Pay as Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Rachel Leviss Unfollows Tom Sandoval on Instagram, Updates Bio

Tom Sandoval on Tii Romance Rumors as He Hangs Out With Tom Schwartz

Exes Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix Pose for 1st Post-Scandoval Pic

Tom Sandoval 'Snuck' a Photo of Rachel Leviss Into 'Special Forces'

Related Gallery