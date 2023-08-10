Tom Sandoval is single and not ready to mingle. The Vanderpump Rules star set the record straight while grabbing a bite with friend and co-star Tom Schwartz.

While out and about in Los Angeles, Sandoval called singer-songwriter Tii just "a friend," after fans speculated they were on a date while spotted out recently at The Fleur Room Lounge in West Hollywood. They spent a few hours there before they left in his car together. Despite the optics, Sandoval says he's got nothing going on with Tii.

"That is a friend of mine, dude," Sandoval said to a videographer. "Yeah, that's just a friend of mine, man."

And when the videographer asked if it was "a new relationship," Sandoval scoffed.

"A new relationship?" he asked rhetorically. "You see me with somebody one time and all of a sudden we're in a relationship? She's just a friend of mine."

When pressed a bit more, Sandoval explained why he enjoys Tii's company.

"I just want more positive female energy in my life," he said. "It's been lacking for a while."

Sandoval and Schwartz's outing comes nearly two months after Schwartz appeared on Stars of Mars and said Sandoval's affair with Rachel Leviss amid his relationship with Ariana Madix was "incredibly messed up." Following the Scandoval that sent shockwaves across the entertainment world, Schwartz said in that same interview that there was "no excuse for it" and that he was "permanently" stepping away from the drama with his business partner.

Meanwhile, Leviss was recently spotted in her hometown of Tucson, Arizona, running a few errands. A source later told ET that Leviss is not filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules because she’s prioritizing her mental health and enjoying a slower life in Arizona.

"Rachel has been spending time with her family in Arizona since leaving the mental health facility. Rachel has been receiving letters from people opening up about their own mental health journey and applauding her for taking time away from filming to focus on her mental health," the source said. "Rachel is in a really good place and has been enjoying a slower pace of life. She's been doing Pilates and often goes hiking."

When Leviss was brought up during the lunch outing, Sandoval opted to keep his lips sealed.

"I don't have any comment about Rachel," he said.

