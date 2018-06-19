Tommy Lee Claims He Paid $130,000 For Brandon's Rehab in Response to Son's Threatening Post

It doesn’t look think things are getting better between Tommy Lee and his son, Brandon.

After Brandon, 22, shared a video of his unconscious father to social media and wrote up a threatening Father’s Day post, Tommy, 55, took to Twitter and Instagram on Monday night to once again slam his son.

“Rehab for son: $130,000, Party for son’s 21st birthday last year: $40,000,” he wrote. “Medical Bills after son knocks his father unconscious and uses ‘alcoholism’ as scapegoat: $10,000, Son acting like a victim on social media on father’s day: Priceless.”

He concluded the post, writing, “I’m out [mic] drop!”

Earlier in the day, Brandon posted another message to his father on Instagram, writing, “Tommy. If you want to bad mouth me, do it my face. You post something for the world to see, saying that I’m a bad kid and my mom is a bad mother, what do you expect?”

He continued to claim that his father had been absent in his life, and asked that he stop using social media to continue their family drama.

“You’re mad I didn’t say happy Father’s Day to you?? So what?! My birthday was on June 5th motherf**ker… I didn’t hear s**t from you,” Brandon wrote. “Come on man. It’s time to move on. Let’s keep this private.”

The latest feud between the two comes after Tommy posted about Father’s Day, writing, “Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don’t know the value of things. If they break something, they don’t care because they know they’ll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don’t care because so many people tell them it’s OK. I never wanted this for my kids.”

He went on to call out his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, writing, “I know I’m not fully to blame, because their mom has a lot to do with it, enabling bad behavior and buying them things when they weren’t good, but I guess I hoped at the end of the day they would end up kind.”

He concluded the post, writing, “I love them dearly, don’t get me wrong, but man, sometimes it’s really tough to watch your kids grow up without those moral. Nothing can really prepare you for fatherhood…. I love my boys but they can be a**holes too… and that’s the truth.”

Brandon screenshot the post, commenting on his own Instagram account, “Remember what happened last time you said this s**t? Night night.” Brandon allegedly assaulted his father in his bedroom at his home in Calabasas, California, back in March.

He went on to call out Tommy for not showing up to his birthdays and baseball games, adding, “Someone like you couldn’t raise a man like me. Once again painting our family in a negative light. Who the f**k are you? Just move on dude…. WE ALL HAVE. Or I’ll put you right back to f**kin sleep.”

Brandon also shared a video of an unconscious Tommy in a T-shirt and underwear, which he has since deleted. It is unclear when the video was taken, but the post is troubling given the details of the alleged assault Tommy claimed occurred in March.

Earlier this month, Anderson opened up to ET’s Nischelle Turner about the alleged assault and feud.

"It's between them. I wish the best for everybody, but, you know, we’re all growing and learning and this is part of it,” she said at the time. “It’s too bad, but like I said, it’s the past."

