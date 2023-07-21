The music world lost a legend on Friday, as Tony Bennett died at age 96.

Bennett's publicist, Sylvia Weiner, confirmed the news of his death in a statement to ET. The legendary singer died in his hometown of New York City, just two weeks shy of his 97th birthday. While no specific cause of death has been announced, Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016, sharing the news with the public in 2021.

In a post shared on Bennett's official Instagram account, a heartwarming detail about his final days at home was revealed.

"Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, 'Because of You,' his first #1 hit," the caption reads, alongside a beautiful black-and-white image of the singer in his younger years. "Tony, because of you we have your songs in our heart forever. ❤."

Following the news of his death, Bennett's famous friends and fans took to social media to share their love for the iconic crooner.

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese shared a statement with ET, saying, "Tony Bennett was a consummate artist. All you have to do is listen to any one of his hundreds of recordings to recognize that. Very early on, his music quietly wove itself into the fabric of our lives. His voice felt as familiar and as close as the voices of our loved ones. I know that this was true for millions of people around the world."

"For Italian-Americans who were growing up in the middle of the twentieth century, that familiarity ran even deeper," Scorsese continued. "At a certain point, we started to imagine that Tony would live forever. Of course he didn’t. Nobody does. But the music? That’s another story."

Elton John shared a photo of himself with the singer on Instagram, writing, "So sad to hear of Tony’s passing. Without doubt the classiest singer, man, and performer you will ever see. He’s irreplaceable. I loved and adored him. Condolences to Susan, Danny and the family."

Gloria Estefan also shared a sweet pic of herself smiling alongside Bennett, saying she'd been a fan of the crooner "since I was a child."

"With his velvet voice he made me long for San Francisco when I couldn’t even find it on a map and, throughout his lifetime, has beautified our world with his songs and paintings," Estefan wrote, in both Spanish and English. "His voice was forever young, pristine, elegant and relevant for longer than any other singer I can think of. I will be forever grateful to have been in his orbit. My prayers & condolences to his beautiful family who have loved and cared for him and for his countless fans throughout the world who will keep his memory alive."

Christina Aguilera mourned Bennett's death by sharing pics and videos of herself with the late singer.

"Saddened by the loss of a true music icon, Tony Bennett," she captioned her post. "Tony's immense contributions to the industry will forever resonate with us all. Cherishing the memories of our personal collaborations. His voice, his talent, and his passion for music will never be forgotten."

Award-winning composer Charles Fox shared this statement to ET: "I saw Tony Bennett perform a number of times over the years and met him when he performed at the Oscars dinner several years ago. He was a one-of-a-kind interpreter of songs. His joy in singing and his personal and masterful renditions of the great songs stay with me forever. Fortunately, we’ll have his legacy on records forever."

Comedian Rich Little shared his thoughts on Bennett's impact on the music industry, saying, "I am devastated that we lost an icon in the music industry. I wasn’t his only fan. Frank Sinatra said that he was the most talented singer he’d ever met. Tony knew the lyrics to more songs than anyone I knew. At get togethers we could call out songs and Tony would sing the first few bars to every one! I attended the show in Vegas with Tony and Lady Gaga. Tony was still at the top of his game. The crowd was on their feet. He was a singer that crossed decades and remained pertinent to every generation."

Roslyn Kind, who performed in Las Vegas alongside Bennett, told ET, "I met Tony in 1974 when we were both performing at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas. He came in to my 3:00am show with Larry Storch. There aren’t but a sprinkling of audience at a 3:00am show and he couldn’t believe how I gave my all, as if the room was packed. Chatting after the show and he paid me the sweetest compliment. I never forgot it. He couldn’t have been more gracious. Such a lovely human. "

President and Secretary Clinton also released a lengthy statement in tribute to Bennett, who performed at the president's 1993 inauguration ceremony:

We loved and admired Tony Bennett and marveled at the breadth of his talent and depth of his commitment to creating a better world.

He brought his love for the American songbook to adoring fans around the world for more than 60 years. Tony was a serious painter, whose works proudly hang in our home; a great citizen, who marched over the Pettus Bridge all the way to Montgomery in 1965; and a dedicated philanthropist, who with his beloved Susan founded the Exploring the Arts program for New York City schools and the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Queens.

We will always be personally grateful to Tony for performing at the 1993 Inaugural and for lending his talents, time and again, to support the work of the Clinton Foundation. With his singular voice and generous spirit, he lived his remarkable life with perfect pitch. Our thoughts and prayers are with Susan; Danny, Dae, Joanna, and Antonia; and his entire family.

The Alzheimer's Association also released a statement on Bennett's passing and his battle with the disease:

The Alzheimer’s Association is deeply saddened by the death of legendary singer Tony Bennett. Following his diagnosis, Bennett was an incredible advocate for the cause, sharing his story publicly to help reduce stigma and elevate the conversation on behalf of the millions of families facing the disease.

Bennett and his family bravely revealed his Alzheimer’s diagnosis in February 2021. Six months later he took to the stage for his final performance at Radio City Music Hall alongside friend and collaborator Lady Gaga. The pair then recorded a public service announcement to help better educate and inform people about the disease. Over the next several years, Bennett regularly partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association to raise funds and encourage more awareness about the disease.

“The Alzheimer’s Association joins the world in mourning the loss of Tony Bennett, a great friend and champion of the cause. For decades, Tony inspired the world with his music and, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, he continued to use that powerful voice to make a very real difference in inspiring action and change,” said Joanne Pike, DrPH, president and CEO, Alzheimer’s Association. “For the Bennett family, and the millions of others impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia, we will continue our work of increasing awareness and education, providing families support, and advancing research and treatments, to slow, stop and ultimately, cure Alzheimer’s disease.”

His was a unique voice that made the transition from the era of Jazz into the age of Pop. I will always be grateful for his outstanding contribution to the art of contemporary music. He was a joy to work with. pic.twitter.com/1J8ucxfQhL — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) July 21, 2023

The Singer’s Singer, Tony Bennett, has died. I’m thankful I was alive during his musical reign, to hear and treasure the music he made and the man himself. He will be sorely missed. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 21, 2023

Today marks the end of an era, as we say farewell to Tony Bennett. A true star, a true gentleman and a wonderful friend and mentor to Amy. Thank you for the music Tony. Our love and heartfelt condolences to all his family and friends. #TonyBennett@itstonybennettpic.twitter.com/bcoEu7r0No — AmyWinehouseFdation (@AmysFoundation) July 21, 2023

rest in peace, tony... you changed the world with your voice... thank you for always being so kind to me... i love you and i'll miss you very much... @itstonybennett



photo credit: kevin mazur pic.twitter.com/56Q2TkNDzd — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) July 21, 2023

Very sad to hear about Tony Bennett’s passing. Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/Q0OTK5OJfC — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 21, 2023

GRAMMYs: Lady Gaga 'Very Blessed' to Have Worked With Tony Bennett on His Final Album (Exclusive)



