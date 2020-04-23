Warning: Major Too Hot to Handle spoilers ahead! Do not proceed unless you've binge-watched all eight episodes of the Netflix dating series.

Fans now know that Too Hot to Handle couple Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey are still together one year after filming wrapped (with plans to get married and have babies!), but can the same be said about another fan-favorite pair?

ET exclusively spoke with Rhonda Paul, 28, and Sharron Townsend, 26, via Zoom chat, where they revealed whether the strong bond they developed during the no-sex retreat has survived the test of time and distance. Rhonda currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, while Sharron is in Camden, New Jersey.

Sharron and Rhonda both revealed that they have not seen each other in person since filming wrapped (only over FaceTime), but also shared that they've abstained from hooking up with anyone else in the past year. That's 365 days of zero intercourse... so looks like they learned quite a lot from Lana after all!

"We're working on it. The world is not in our favor right now," Rhonda told ET's Lauren Zima when asked where her relationship with Sharron stands today. "It's been so hard. I was a full-time manager, he was a coach for underprivileged kids, he did all this stuff. So we have not been able to see each other since coming back home, and now we're dealing with the coronavirus. It's just one thing after the next."

"It's just a quick flight, and we kept trying and trying but it just never worked. I tried, but listen, we are great. Like, we still talk on the phone, we still FaceTime, we're still supportive of one another," she added. "If we can get together, I'm sure it'll pick up where it left off, no problem. We're trying to make it happen. It's been a year, yes, but that'll just make it more exciting. We've held out."

Sharron shared similar sentiments, telling ET he's still trying to make things work with Rhonda despite their "ups and downs."

"I have a lot of love for her. We are definitely still rocking," he said. "Initially, once we came home from the retreat, Rhonda and I kept in contact. We were doing well for a few months. Then, with work and all that, I kind of got busy, and then my mom fell ill. That caused me to [focus on] everything that was going on here, so we took a break for a few weeks. Then we got back and we picked up basically where we left off."

"So, things are going well. Prior to the coronavirus happening, we had made plans of visiting each other," he added. "And there's been talks of who is going to be move, so we can kind of make things work. We've been talking about relocating to Los Angeles, hopefully."

Rhonda said that part of the reason why traveling has been so difficult on her end is the fact that on top of working over 60 hours a week, she's also raising a young son from a former relationship. Her mother and sister were luckily able to look after him while she was in Mexico filming Too Hot to Handle.

"I'm full-time parenting mostly by myself, so I can't just up and fly. I have to get my baby situated," she explained. "That's why we were just like, 'Hey, let's just take it a day at a time.'"

As fans saw on the show, Sharron briefly met Rhonda's son via FaceTime. He told ET they've interacted a few times since then.

"I FaceTime with him a lot. He's an amazing kid," he gushed. "We've definitely started to build a bond."

Despite not being able to see each other in person this past year, Rhonda said she is still holding out hope for her relationship with Sharron to work out. "The way he opened up to me [on the show] made me appreciate and respect him so much more," she shared.

"I haven't hooked up with anyone. I've been staying true to myself, and staying true to Rhonda. So, I haven't done anything since we've gotten home," added Sharron. "I've been serious. I gave her my word when we were on the show, like, 'This is it.' If I'm going to try it with anyone, I want it to be with her."

While Rhonda certainly hopes to eventually build a future with Sharron, she revealed to ET that she is still keeping her options open in the meantime.

"Right now, I'm protecting my yoni. I'm focusing on myself, building myself as a brand," she said, referencing the epic Yoni Puja workshop from episode six. "I am [keeping my options open]. It's now or never."

Better move fast, Sharron!

