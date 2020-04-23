Warning: Major Too Hot to Handle spoilers ahead! Do not proceed unless you've binge-watched all eight episodes of the Netflix dating series.

All of the Too Hot to Handle tea is coming in hot this week!

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey revealed to ET that they are still together with plans to get married, while Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend shared that they are "still rocking" and "working on" their complicated post-show relationship. Now, ET has exclusively learned that two people who were just friends during the no-sex retreat have recently started dating.

Remember Bryce Hirschberg, the "Hollywood" dude who often bragged on the show about banging ladies every day, on the boat he lives on in Marina del Rey, California? Well, he dropped a bombshell during his ET interview, revealing that for the past few months, he's been dating Nicole O'Brien, the adorable "professional drinker" from Cork, Ireland.

"So Nicole and I have kind of been talking. She visited Los Angeles and we had a little bit of a thing. She's been making visits and whatnot," he shared, glancing to his bed where things "may or may not" have happened. "We have a great relationship, Nicole and I. She was planning on coming out [again] but with this quarantine, we're long distance technically."

"There is no label right now, but maybe one day," he added.

Bryce Hirschberg

So, how exactly did this new connection come to be? Bryce explained that when they left the retreat, they took some time to get to know each other better.

"When we finally left, we actually spent a few days in a hotel in Mexico and we just bonded so well," he gushed. "We both like to laugh and smile in the sun and drink and all that fun stuff. She is Irish and I like to drink, so voilà."

"We had a great time and we took some pictures together. We were like, 'Wow, we look really good together, don't we?'" he continued. "And then from there it was kind of like, wow, yeah, and it kind of grew from there."

Bryce Hirschberg

Bryce was one of the four housemates who came to the villa after the experience already began. As soon as he arrived, he was smitten with Chloe Veitch (the self-proclaimed "ditzy" girl from Essex, U.K.) until another heartthrob, tatted U.K. bad boy Kori Sampson, entered the retreat and stole her attention.

"In terms of Bryce, I followed my heart and my head," Chloe explained, in her first interview with ET. "I thought to myself, 'He's a really nice guy, but he's just not my type.' I kind of gave him a go, we had chats, I got to know him a bit more, gave him the benefit of the doubt."

"I was very real, open, honest to Bryce when Kori came in. It was like, 'He's a geezer, he's my type, I am going to be smitten,'" she continued. "This was me putting my heart on my sleeve with Kori. I was absolutely heartbroken with Kori when he chose another girl [Francesca] to go on a date with, because I just felt like I chucked nice Bryce away for [him]. What is wrong with me?"

Despite what happened inside the villa, Bryce said he has no hard feelings toward Chloe, especially due to the fact that she has remained super tight with Nicole.

"I grew a lot from the show," he raved. "I really learned how to love myself, and get along with myself, and I'm just a happier person in general."

"Chloe's a very sweet girl. Very fun girl," he added. "I really liked her when we were on the show. Obviously it didn't work out, but it was OK. I just wasn't her type and that's totally fine."

Following Bryce's major reveal, ET also caught up with Nicole, who confirmed the connection and where things stand between her and Chloe today.

"Bryce and I got closer after filming. He's a genuinely lovely guy and we are just seeing where things go without putting any pressure on anything," she shared. "It's not the ideal situation when he lives halfway across the globe, but we are trying to figure out how we will move forward after quarantine ends!"

"Chloe and I are literally joined to the hip! We have a friendship that is so special," she continued. "We plan on moving in together soon and will hopefully be starting a podcast/YouTube channel together. There's a lot of plans for the two of us in the future."

Hear more from the cast in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Too Hot to Handle': Francesca and Harry Are Still Together and Plan to Get Married! (Exclusive)

'Love Is Blind' Stars Lauren and Cameron Have a Message for the 'Too Hot to Handle' Cast (Exclusive)

'Too Hot to Handle': Meet the Cast of Your Next Netflix Quarantine Obsession

'Too Hot to Handle': Francesca and Harry Are Still Together, and Want to Get Married! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery