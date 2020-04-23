'Too Hot to Handle' Cast: Where Are They Now? (Exclusive)

Warning: Major Too Hot to Handle spoilers ahead! Do not proceed unless you've binge-watched all eight episodes of the Netflix dating series.

Now that Lana isn't watching their every move (or taking away any money), what has the Too Hot to Handle cast been up to since leaving the no-sex retreat?

ET recently caught up with the stars from the binge-worthy series this month, who gave us the scoop on what their relationship statuses are today, one year since filming wrapped. Read on for which couples are going strong, and who from the show is still riding solo!



HARRY JOWSEY & FRANCESCA FARAGO

Despite taking a brief break, these two lovebirds still can't keep their hands off each other! They told ET they are still very much a couple, with plans to say "I do" and hopefully have babies.

"It's hard being away from him because he is in Los Angeles and I am in Vancouver. But once this quarantine is over, we are going to move in together and it's going to be amazing and magical," Francesca gushed. "We are going to get married and have kids!"

The two also shared that they recently got matching lightning bolt tattoos, exclusively showing them off to ET's cameras. "It was something that we wanted to get for a while," Harry explained. "We had a lot of negativity around our relationship. On the show, every time I was with her, I was like, 'Look, let's stay positive and keep that mindset, because that's what's going to get us through.' So, it's just a nice little reminder to stay positive. And stay with Francesca!"



RHONDA PAUL & SHARRON TOWNSEND

We think it's safe to say these two had one of the strongest bonds in the retreat, but their relationship is a bit more complicated today. They told ET that although they haven't hooked up with anyone else in the past year, they also have not seen each other in person since filming wrapped. Rhonda currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, while Sharron is in Camden, New Jersey.

"We kept trying and trying but it just never worked. I tried, but listen, we are great," Rhonda said. "Like, we still talk on the phone, we still FaceTime, we're still supportive of one another. If we can get together, I'm sure it'll pick up where it left off, no problem. We're trying to make it happen. It's been a year, yes, but that'll just make it more exciting. We've held out."

"I have a lot of love for her. We are definitely still rocking," Sharron added. "I've been serious. I gave her my word when we were on the show, like, 'This is it.' If I'm going to try it with anyone, I want it to be with her."



BRYCE HIRSCHBERG & NICOLE O'BRIEN

Speaking to ET from his boat in Marina del Rey, California, Bryce exclusively revealed that he and Nicole "have kind of been talking" the past few months.

"She visited Los Angeles and we had a little bit of a thing. She's been making visits and whatnot," he said. "We have a great relationship, Nicole and I. She was planning on coming out [again] but with this quarantine, we're long distance technically."

Nicole confirmed the connection, telling ET, "Bryce and I got closer after filming. He's a genuinely lovely guy and we are just seeing where things go without putting any pressure on anything."

"It's not the ideal situation when he lives halfway across the globe," she added, "but we are trying to figure out how we will move forward after quarantine ends!"

Nicole also shared that she and Chloe Veitch (whom Bryce took a liking to on the show) have been "literally joined to the hip" since the show ended.

"We have a friendship that is so special," she marveled. "We plan on moving in together soon and will hopefully be starting a podcast/YouTube channel together. There's a lot of plans for the two of us in the future. Myself and Lydia [Clyma] are also best friends and are always together, and David [Birtwistle] is someone who I would see a lot (sometimes a few times a week) before quarantine. He is my closest guy friend."



CHLOE VEITCH

If you're like us, you're probably wondering if Chloe and her "geezer," Kori Sampson, ever reconnected after the retreat. Chloe revealed to ET that she's currently single, but said "there is always going to be sexual chemistry between me and Kori."

"I am such a flirtatious girl and I love sexual banter with guys. That's it. That's never gonna change," she shared. "I mean, I'd never get with Kori after the show ... I couldn't see myself in a relationship or carrying things on with any of the guys because it is kind of like a family unit now."

Today, Chloe prides herself on knowing her worth. She is all about self-love and female empowerment after finding herself in the villa.



"I'm not chasing anyone. The show taught me to love yourself, queens. Know your worth, don't chase a guy!" she advised. "Don't sit there and let someone mug you off and not be truthful to you. Be real, and love yourself. You don't need to find a man to fill that missing piece."

MATTHEW STEPHEN SMITH

The retreat's resident "Jesus" and Lana's right-hand "sex cop" seems to be doing just fine post-show, despite leaving the villa earlier than his housemates. Matthew told ET that he is currently dating post-show, but played coy when we asked him to spill the intimate details.

"The relationship status part I'm going to keep private. This can turn around and bite me in the a**," he said, adding that he "can't confirm or deny" whether it's someone from the series. "Yes, I have hooked up with people in the past year. I'll say that."

"What matters a lot I keep close. I believe in that, you know what I mean?" he continued. "A lot of good things can be ruined if you don’t give it the proper respect."

LYDIA CLYMA

Joking that she's "still single AF," Lydia told ET that once the coronavirus quarantine is all over, she hopes to "start dating with intention" again.

"I want to fly to Los Angeles a lot and see Madison [Wyborny], Bryce and Harry," she shared. "I'm really close to Nicole and David, who I see all the time."

