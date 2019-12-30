Actress Teri Garr is doing "fine" after a brief hospitalization due to dehydration, according to multiple reports.

It was first reported that Garr -- best known for her roles in Young Frankenstein, Tootsie and Close Encounters of the Third Kind -- was rushed to the hospital Monday morning, for what TMZ reported was a "medical emergency." However, the 75-year-old actress' rep said the issue was minor.

"Teri is fine. She had some confusion which it turns out was caused by dehydration," Garr's rep told ET Canada. "To be cautious they are keeping her overnight and she’ll be home tomorrow."

The rep added that they'd spoken with Garr since being admitted to the hospital and said the actress "sounds good."

Emergency medical services were called from Garr's home in the San Fernando Valley and she was taken to a nearby medical facility. It was rumored at the time that Garr may have suffered from a stroke -- a claim the actress' rep denied.

Garr, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999, was hospitalized in December 2006 after she suffered a brain aneurysm. She remained in a coma for a week.

Garr recovered, and briefly returned to acting before officially retiring in 2011.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Kylie Jenner Hospitalized and Missing Paris Fashion Week This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Zac Efron Speaks Out After Reported Hospitalization for Serious Bacterial Infection

Criss Angel's 5-Year-Old Son Johnny Returns to Hospital for Chemotherapy: 'We Will Get Through This'

Prince Philip Released From Hospital in Time to Spend Christmas With Royal Family

Related Gallery