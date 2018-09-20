Things continue to look positive in this mother-daughter relationship.

Tori Spelling posted an adorable throwback photo of herself as a baby with her mom, Candy Spelling on Instagram, to celebrate Candy's birthday.

"I knew I loved yellow for a reason... Happy Birthday to my always chic mommy @candyspelling We ❤️ you!! I am a strong woman because of you and I honor you today! #TBT"

Spelling has had a somewhat turbulent relationship with her mom in the past, but the touching photo post seems to indicate things are in a better place.

Last year, Candy threw Spelling a lavish baby shower for her fifth child. And earlier this year, a source told ET that Spelling was leaning on her mom to help pay the bills after the 45-year-old suffered a "breakdown" from stress.

The star also honored her later father, Aaron Spelling, earlier this year on what would have been his 95th birthday. See what she posted in the video below!

