Tory Burch Just Put More Than 200 New Styles on Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Spring Styles

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Tory Burch Spring 22
Tory Burch

If you're searching for some ultra-stylish options to fill your closet to get through the rest of winter, you're in luck: Tory Burch just put more than 200 new styles on sale with a savings of up to 40% off.

Whatever you might be looking for -- a pair of Tory Burch shoes (like a new loafer or tall suede boot for spring), a knit cardigan, a leather shoulder bag or something else entirely -- the New York-based fashion brand is sure to have it. Treating yourself to Tory Burch is the perfect way to close out winter and kick off spring 2022.

Of course, there are tons of must-have deals available in Tory Burch's sale section, which may leave you at a loss for what to add to cart. Lucky for you, ET did some shopping ahead of time just for you. 

Scroll down to see the sale items from Tory Burch that caught our eyes, below.

ET Style's Picks from the Tory Burch sale section: 

Cashmere Blend Hoodie
Tory Burch Cashmere Blend Hoodie
Tory Burch
Cashmere Blend Hoodie
Imagine riding out the rest of winter in this cashmere blend hoodie. Now make it a reality at a 50% discount. 
$599$298
Lug-Sole Hiker Ankle Boot
Tory Burch LUG-SOLE HIKER ANKLE BOOT
Tory Burch
Lug-Sole Hiker Ankle Boot
Looking ahead to six more weeks of winter isn't so bad when you get to wear these lug sole boots at a 40% discount. 
$448$269
Jeweled Shearling Slide
Jeweled Shearling Slide
Tory Burch
Jeweled Shearling Slide
There's nothing like luxury slides from a luxury brand at a discount. 
$298$209
Corduroy Blazer
Corduroy Blazer
Tory Burch
Corduroy Blazer
In case you hadn't heard, corduroy has made a huge comeback, and we are here for it. Get in on the return of our favorite fabric with this relaxed fit blazer.
$428$224
Roxanne Chain Short Necklace
Short Chain Necklace
Tory Burch
Roxanne Chain Short Necklace
Jump on the paperclip chain trend with this bold enamel style. Pair with other chains or wear solo; it always looks chic.
$268$159
Leather Shoulder Bag
Ella Printed Tote
Tory Burch
Leather Shoulder Bag
This retro-inspired tote bag is the perfect size for a laptop, or anything else. Its ultra-convenient pockets make sure your essentials stay organized, no matter where you are.
$548$307
Gemini Link Skirt
Gemini Link Skirt
Tory Burch
Gemini Link Skirt
If you're looking to add a pleated skirt to your closet, look no further. This stretch skirt in printed navy looks perfect with a pair of loafers and cozy sweater.
$398$199
Hand-Knit Sweater
Hand Knit Sweater
Tory Burch
Hand-Knit Sweater
This cozy classic is back and available at a lower price than ever. Add this hand-crafted sweater to your closet and look stylish even on the coldest of days.
$398$209
Cleo Macramé Woven Mini Bag
Shark mini bag
Tory Burch
Cleo Macramé Woven Mini Bag
We love the textural element this mini purse brings to any outfit. Plus, despite its small size, it fits up to the largest models of iPhones and Samsungs, so you can tell everyone about it.
$498$349
Miller Over-The-Knee Boot
Miller Over-The-Knee Boot
Tory Burch
Miller Over-The-Knee Boot
These over-the-knee super soft suede boots are just what our wardrobe is missing. Plus, we're obsessed with the iconic double-T logo, which makes them stand out.
$598$239
Merino Wool Cardigan
Merino Wool Cardigan
Tory Burch
Merino Wool Cardigan
This warm ivory sweater makes any outfit shine with its bold, gold buttons.
$248$169
Silk Scarf Pant
Silk Scarf Pant
Tory Burch
Silk Scarf Pant
Make your holiday vacation dreams a reality with these ultra-luxe silk pants, inspired by Tory's parents. We recommend pairing them with the matching caftan for a luxurious loungewear look. 
$498$219
Tory Charm Shearling Mule
Shearling Mule
Tory Burch
Tory Charm Shearling Mule
Keep your feet warm through the winter months with these impossibly comfortable mules made with soft suede, shearling and brushed gold hardware. Wear them with slouchy socks for an extra cozy look.
$328$199
Triangle Geo Twill Crepe Jacket
Twill Crepe Jacket
Tory Burch
Triangle Geo Twill Crepe Jacket
We're totally obsessed with Tory's 70s-inspired prints and silhouettes, and this structured geometric jacket is no exception.
$698$419
Tory Charm Loafer
Tory Charm Loafer
Tory Burch
Tory Charm Loafer
Tory's famous loafer style now comes with a chic charm. And with this low price, it's a must-get.
$328$199
Chelsea Boot
Chelsea Boot
Tory Burch
Chelsea Boot
The price is right on this pair of two-toned Chelsea boots. The ribbed elastic back adds a modern twist to the ultra-versatile classic boot we know and love.
$378$229

