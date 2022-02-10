If you're searching for some ultra-stylish options to fill your closet to get through the rest of winter, you're in luck: Tory Burch just put more than 200 new styles on sale with a savings of up to 40% off. See at Tory Burch Whatever you might be looking for -- a pair of Tory Burch shoes (like a new loafer or tall suede boot for spring), a knit cardigan, a leather shoulder bag or something else entirely -- the New York-based fashion brand is sure to have it. Treating yourself to Tory Burch is the perfect way to close out winter and kick off spring 2022.

Of course, there are tons of must-have deals available in Tory Burch's sale section, which may leave you at a loss for what to add to cart. Lucky for you, ET did some shopping ahead of time just for you.

Scroll down to see the sale items from Tory Burch that caught our eyes, below.

ET Style's Picks from the Tory Burch sale section:

Cashmere Blend Hoodie Tory Burch Cashmere Blend Hoodie Imagine riding out the rest of winter in this cashmere blend hoodie. Now make it a reality at a 50% discount. $599 $298 Buy Now

Corduroy Blazer Tory Burch Corduroy Blazer In case you hadn't heard, corduroy has made a huge comeback, and we are here for it. Get in on the return of our favorite fabric with this relaxed fit blazer. $428 $224 Buy Now

Leather Shoulder Bag Tory Burch Leather Shoulder Bag This retro-inspired tote bag is the perfect size for a laptop, or anything else. Its ultra-convenient pockets make sure your essentials stay organized, no matter where you are. $548 $307 Buy Now

Gemini Link Skirt Tory Burch Gemini Link Skirt If you're looking to add a pleated skirt to your closet, look no further. This stretch skirt in printed navy looks perfect with a pair of loafers and cozy sweater. $398 $199 Buy Now

Hand-Knit Sweater Tory Burch Hand-Knit Sweater This cozy classic is back and available at a lower price than ever. Add this hand-crafted sweater to your closet and look stylish even on the coldest of days. $398 $209 Buy Now

Cleo Macramé Woven Mini Bag Tory Burch Cleo Macramé Woven Mini Bag We love the textural element this mini purse brings to any outfit. Plus, despite its small size, it fits up to the largest models of iPhones and Samsungs, so you can tell everyone about it. $498 $349 Buy Now

Miller Over-The-Knee Boot Tory Burch Miller Over-The-Knee Boot These over-the-knee super soft suede boots are just what our wardrobe is missing. Plus, we're obsessed with the iconic double-T logo, which makes them stand out. $598 $239 Buy Now

Silk Scarf Pant Tory Burch Silk Scarf Pant Make your holiday vacation dreams a reality with these ultra-luxe silk pants, inspired by Tory's parents. We recommend pairing them with the matching caftan for a luxurious loungewear look. $498 $219 Buy Now

Tory Charm Shearling Mule Tory Burch Tory Charm Shearling Mule Keep your feet warm through the winter months with these impossibly comfortable mules made with soft suede, shearling and brushed gold hardware. Wear them with slouchy socks for an extra cozy look. $328 $199 Buy Now

Chelsea Boot Tory Burch Chelsea Boot The price is right on this pair of two-toned Chelsea boots. The ribbed elastic back adds a modern twist to the ultra-versatile classic boot we know and love. $378 $229 Buy Now

