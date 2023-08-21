Tory Burch's Private Sale Was Just Extended: Save Up to 60% on Fall-Ready Handbags, Shoes and More
Summer may be winding down, but the best time to refresh your wardrobe is in between seasons. With Labor Day weekend quickly approaching, it's officially sale season — the best time of the year to get your fall outfits ready. If you're looking to upgrade your seasonal capsule wardrobe with designer handbags, loafers, sweaters and more fall staples, Tory Burch just extended its Private Sale and added even more new styles.
Now throughWednesday, August 23, the Tory Burch Private Sale is taking up to 60% off thousands of shoes, handbags, accessories and women's clothing. Whether you're looking to upgrade your work outfits, want a new dress for going out, or need to enhance your workout clothes, Tory Burch has plenty of fall-ready finds for less right now. There’s no code required to access the Private Sale, just enter your email address to unlock these discounts.
Tory Burch has been a longtime celebrity favorite, having been seen worn by Kate Middleton, Emily Ratajkowski, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Lopez. For just a few more days, trendy pieces are majorly on sale with deals starting at just $26. The Private Sale only comes around twice a year, so you don't want to miss out on these exclusive savings.
Below, shop the best deals on clothing, shoes and handbags from the Tory Burch sale.
Best Tory Burch Handbag Deals
The intricate woven detail and gold chain make this striking green purse pop.
Look no further for your next work tote. This large double-zippered tote is sophisticated and functional thanks to its multiple compartments, including an insulated laptop pocket.
Colorful leather, soft suede and gold hardware come together to create this stunning and versatile bag. It also comes with a shoulder strap and crossbody strap to use the bag however you prefer.
Best Tory Burch Clothing Deals
Crafted with 100% cashmere, this cozy turtleneck features a timeless chevron design.
A sultry off-the-shoulder silhouette and snuggly soft fabric make this sweater a great choice for date night.
For chilly mornings that lead to warmer days, layer this fun and vintage-inspired Colorblock Sweater Vest with your favorite button-up or blouse.
This sleek, versatile sweater dress can be dressed up or down.
Ready for high-impact workouts, these sculpting and compression leggings are favorite among many gym-goers. The soft and sleek leggings also are great for running errands while also feeling comfortable.
Make a statement in this bold red sweater, knitted from 100% ultra-fine Merino wool.
Slipping into a pair of soft sweatpants — like these from Tory Burch — is peak relaxation.
Made from fine Italian wool, this cardigan will keep you warm and comfortable all day. The cardigan also comes in a yellow and black striped pattern.
Sharply tailored, these yarn-dyed twill pants don't just look good, they have four pockets to store all your things.
Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals
Looking ahead to upcoming cold and rainy weather isn't so bad when you get to wear these super fashionable lug sole boots with oversized treads for grip and traction.
These patent leather loafers feature the signature Tory Burch logo. Not only will you look stylish while wearing them, but they also have cushioned soles for added comfort.
Loafers are a signature shoe of fall and this gorgeous camel-hued leather works especially well for the upcoming season.
These gorgeous tall boots are crafted with soft leather that has a subdued shine for a distinguished look. Wear these stylish shoes with any outfit for an elevated look.
For an edgier take on the loafer silhouette, try out these black-heeled loafers with brass hardware and soft cracked leather.
These Banana Heel Pumps would transition seamlessly from work to a night out.
We're calling it: These sleek, modern lug-sole ankle boots will become one of your favorite footwear options this fall.
Best Tory Burch Accessory Deals
These Tory Burch sunglasses still hold a classic rectangular shape, even with the polygonal angles on the frames. These minor changes to a basic eyewear shape make the Kira Rectangular Sunglasses truly unique.
Upgrade your Apple Watch band to this sleek leather option from Tory Burch for a more refined style.
The yellow-to-orange monogram gradient on this petite handbag couldn't be more perfect for fall.
Mermaidcore? More like Crabcore! This Leather Crab AirPods Case is too cute.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Designer Handbag Deals on Amazon Now: Shop Coach and More
The Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Fall
Take 20% off Summer and Fall Fashion at Lulu' Birthday Sale
Reformation's Summer Sale Is On! Save 30% On Celeb-Loved Styles Now
Hill House Home Just Dropped a Pre-Fall Collection
The Best Deals at J.Crew's Sale to Transition Your Wardrobe for Fall