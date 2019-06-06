It's been five years since Tracy Morgan was involved in a fatal traffic collision that claimed the life of his good friend and changed his life forever.

On Thursday, Morgan took to Twitter to reflect on the tragic anniversary of the horrifying crash, where he paid tribute to his late friend, comedian James McNair, and opened up about the impact the crash had on his life.

"Five years ago tonight, me and my friends, Jimmy Mac, Jeff, @ARDIEFUQUA, @HarrisStanton, Ty, & Joceleyn were in a horrific accident," Morgan wrote in the first of a series of tweets.

"There isn't a day that goes by that I don't miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night," he added. "I love you Jimmy."

Five years ago tonight, me and my friends, Jimmy Mac, Jeff, @ARDIEFUQUA, @HarrisStanton, Ty, & Joceleyn were in a horrific accident. There isn't a day that goes by that I don't miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night. I love you Jimmy. — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 6, 2019

Morgan, McNair, as well as comedians Harris Stanton and Ardie Fuqua, were among those riding in a rented minibus after a stop on a comedy tour in Dover, Delaware, when it was struck from behind by a semi-truck, causing a massive chain reaction collision.

McNair was killed in the crash, and Morgan had to be airlifted to a hospital in New Jersey where he was treated for numerous serious injuries and head trauma, after which he needed to undergo months of physical therapy and rehabilitation.

"I thank GOD for my family. I am eternally grateful for the love and support they give me. My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet," Morgan continued in his contemplative series of Twitter posts. "I live every day trying to do right by them and make the most of this second chance."

I thank GOD for my family. I am eternally grateful for the love and support they give me. My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet. I live every day trying to do right by them and make the most of this second chance. — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 6, 2019

"I am emotional right now so bear with me but I also have to thank my professional family," Morgan added, sharing his gratitude with "the folks at @TBSNetwork who got me back doing what I love to do best, entertaining people."

He also thankedSaturday Night Live creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels, whom Morgan referred to as "MY YODA," specifically for giving him the opportunity to host the show in October 2015, less than a year and a half after the crash.

"Going back to @nbcsnl was the first time I knew I would be ok," Morgan shared.

I am emotional right now so bear with me but I also have to thank my professional family. The folks at @TBSNetwork who got me back doing what I love to do best, entertaining people. MY YODA, Lorne Michaels. Going back to @nbcsnl was the first time I knew I would be ok. — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 6, 2019

"Finally, I have to shout out my reps Steve Smooke, Matt Frost, Mark Landesman, Jessica Mooney, Ben Morelli & Lewis Kay, who stand by me always," he added. "Love you all!! God Bless and please spread love and kindness to one another."

Finally, I have to shout out my reps Steve Smooke, Matt Frost, Mark Landesman, Jessica Mooney, Ben Morelli & Lewis Kay, who stand by me always. Love you all!! God Bless and please spread love and kindness to one another. — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 6, 2019

The thoughtful messages about the crash come just two days after Morgan was involved in another car accident, although one far less damaging.

According to multiplereports, and photographs snapped by eyewitnesses and posted to Instragram, Morgan got into a fender bender in his $2.5 million Bugatti Veyron just moments after purchasing the pricey car from a dealership in Manhattan. It's unknown who is at fault in regards to the accident.

Morgan released a brief statement on Twitter confirming the incident and assuring fans that he was not harmed.

"Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine," Morgan wrote. "My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all."

Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all. — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 4, 2019

Check out the video below to hear more from Morgan on his amazing recovery and how the devastating 2014 crash changed his life.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tracy Morgan Has a New Perspective on Life After Near-Fatal Accident: 'I'm a Better Man Now'

Tracy Morgan Gets Emotional, Personal and Hilarious in New Trailer for His Netflix Special 'Staying Alive'

EXCLUSIVE: Tracy Morgan on Filming 'Fist Fight' After Near-Fatal Accident: 'I Just Started Being Funny Again'

Tracy Morgan Says He and His Wife Plan to Roleplay as Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian: 'Our Sex Life Is So Hot'