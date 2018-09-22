Genevieve Gorder is a married woman!

The 44-year-old Trading Spaces star and designer Christian Dunbar tied the knot in a stunning Moroccan wedding on Saturday.

The gorgeous couple and their close friends and family traveled to Morocco earlier this week, and held a special welcome dinner on Friday night at the Riad Kitula in Marrakesh. On Saturday, the pair's event planner, Matthew Robbins, shared photo of the beautiful table decor, while the caterer showed off the delicious meal the guests enjoyed.

Among the attendees were Gorder's Trading Spaces castmates Hildi Santo Tomas and John Gidding, photographer Lauren Crew and What Not to Wear makeup artist Carmindy.

On Friday, Gorder posted a selfie of herself and her fiance getting ready. "Let’s throw a party shall we? #cd❤️gg #morocco," she captioned the shot. Friends also shared photos of the celebrations.

On Saturday, Dunbar posted a video of himself relaxing before he said "I do."

"DOWN TIME. Final quiet moments at the Kitula Riad before it's officially game on! #christiandunbar #cd❤️gg #genevievegorder #designlifestyle #designer #travelblogger #travel #familygoals #destinationwedding #morocco #marrakech," he wrote.

Gorder was previously married to Tyler Harcott from 2006 to 2013. They share a 10-year-old daughter, Bebelle.

In May, Gorder told People that instead of a traditional wedding she wanted "a super sexy dinner party in a beautiful riad for my friends."

“I’m so chill I don’t really like big, planned formal events," she said. "There’s not even a ceremony for them to watch. It’s a love party. Just come have a great night."

Gorder isn't the only celeb to recently tie the knot. Eliza Dushku, Denise Richards and Pretty Little Liars star Janel Parrish have also said "I do" in the past weeks. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Genevieve Gorder Admits 'There Were a Lot of Tears' Reuniting With 'Trading Spaces' Designers

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid Get Married Again in Sweet Outdoor Ceremony

Surprise! Eliza Dushku Marries Peter Palandjian: See Her Gorgeous Wedding Photos

Related Gallery