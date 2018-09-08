'Pretty Little Liars' Star Janel Parrish Marries Chris Long

Janel Parrish is officially off the market!

The 29-year-old actress, who stars in Netflix's hit rom-com To All the Boys I've Loved Before, wed Chris Long in Hawaii on Saturday.

“We feel so lucky we found each other in this crazy world,” the Pretty Little Liars alum said in a statement to US Weekly. “Marrying my dream man in my home of Hawaii surrounded by family and friends was a dream.”

According to the site, Parrish was a vision in a mermaid Inbal Dror gown that featured a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and long, feathered train.

While getting ready for her special day, Parrish's friend and bridesmaid, Molly McCook, posted a stunning photo on her Instagram of the two of them in their silk floral robes.

"You’ve been my friend for over half of my life. Today, I get to stand next to you and watch you marry the man of your dreams. Wouldn’t have it any other way," McCook captioned the slideshow. "Love you, my pup. Let’s get you hitched! #JanelGoesLong."

A day before, McCook also posted an Instagram Story of the bride-to-be looking absolutely radiant at her rehearsal dinner.

Instagram Story

Parrish announced they were engaged last October after more than a year of dating and shared details about the romantic moment with ET.

“He proposed in the park,” Parrish said. “He got down on one knee and I just dissolved into tears! Perfect moment!"

“I’m over the moon,” she added. “I get to marry the most amazing man I’ve ever met. I feel like the luckiest girl alive!”

In August, Parrish told ET she definitely invited a few of her former Pretty Little Liars co-stars to the wedding, when we spoke to the star during Netflix's "Summer of Love" press day. Parrish is also starring on the PLL spinoff The Perfectionists alongside Sasha Pieterse.

"When you're with people for seven years they become like family," she explained. "So, yes. I do have some of them coming."

"Must-haves though for me were music and flowers," she continued about planning her big day. "Just making sure those were the important things when I think about my dream wedding. Lots of flowers, perfect music, yeah, of course, the dream man. I have him. We're good. It's going to be great no matter what."

Parrish recently gushed about her man with a sweet Instagram picture taken at their engagement party, also revealing their couple hashtag "#janelgoeslong."

"This guy right here is the epitome of strength, kindness and love no matter what the circumstance," she wrote alongside the snap of Long giving two thumbs up. "I’m super lucky I found him and get to marry his a**. ❤"

Parrish and her To All the Boys I've Loved Before co-star, Lana Condor, also talked to ET about Asian representation onscreen. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Janel Parrish Wants Mona's 'PLL: The Perfectionists' Love Interest to Be Like Mike (Exclusive)

Newly Engaged ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Janel Parrish Dishes on Her ‘Perfect’ Park Proposal (Exclusive)

'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff Starring Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish Is Happening