Train Mourns Death of Founding Member Charlie Colin

Train is grieving the loss of one of its founding members.

Charlie Colin died at age 58 after he slipped and fell in the shower. The musician's mother notified TMZ of his death on Wednesday. Shortly after the news broke, Colin's former pop rock band released a heartfelt tribute to him.

"When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him," Train captioned an Instagram post. "He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let's make a band that's the only reasonable thing to do."

Colin founded the San Francisco-based band in the '90s alongside Pat Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Jimmy Stafford and Scott Underwood. The bass player left the group in 2003, the year after Train took home two GRAMMY Awards.

Train continued, "His unique bass playing and beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond. I'll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer but he had a vision of his own. You're a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels❤️🙏🏼 ⭐️."

Musicians flooded the comments with words of support.

"Dude i didn't know he passed away. I'm so sad about this 😢," Butch Walker wrote.

"So sad 😞 I enjoyed him," Jayce Fincher commented. "Lots of laughs on our tour back in the beginnings. I ran into him a few years back in Santa Monica and immediately started laughing, joking, and telling stories like there had been no time loss. I'm so sad to hear the news."

"He was such a wonderful man and so kind to me and my bandmates. Sending love," Andrew McMahon wrote.

According to Colin's mother, he was housesitting in Brussels, Belgium, when the accident occurred. When his friends returned home earlier this month, they found Colin dead, she told TMZ. It's unclear what caused Colin to fall.

Colin's mom remembered her son as a "beautiful human being," the outlet noted.

RELATED CONTENT: