Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Posts Pic of Hospital Bracelet, Assures Fans She's 'OK'
Alabama Barker posted a message of gratitude to her Instagram Stories this week. The 16-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler shared a photo of a hospital bracelet with her name on it, along with the message, "I'm gonna be OK! Thank you to everybody who made sure I was good."
Alabama did not provide any further information but later posted a few videos of herself, thus further assuring fans that she's doing just fine.
The possible health scare comes just a few days after Alabama celebrated her sweet 16 on Dec. 24 with her dad and his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian. The teen was greeted with giant silver balloons that spelled out "BAMA 16," and enjoyed a day of tubing with Kourtney and her 7-year-old son, Reign. Alabama also posted pics of her gifts, including two Cartier bracelets as well as white Bottega Veneta boots from Kris Jenner.
For more on Travis and Kourtney's blended family, check out the video below.
