Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Slams 'Disgusting' Kardashian Family

Shanna Moakler is speaking out against the Kardashians. On the latest episode of Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast, Travis Barker's ex slams his now-wife, Kourtney Kardashian's, famous family, claiming they tried to alienate her from her kids. ET has reached out to Travis and Kourtney for comment.

Shanna, who was married to Travis from 2004 to 2008, shares Alabama, 18, and Landon, 20, with the Blink-182 drummer. He also helped raise her 24-year-old daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

"When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there," Shanna claimed. "Travis, even when we weren't together, always wanted to be the super dad. 'I'm the best parent. I'm the this.' And I'm like, 'Bro, you win. You're the winner here. You have all the money. You have all the this. You're the winner!'"

"But I think when the Kardashians first came around, [my kids] were enamored, just as like young kids would be enamored by them," she continued. "I think there's a lot of glitter and fame. They watched them on TV and now their dad's dating one and they're going to be on the show. I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do."

According to Shanna, the Kardashians are "buying them Prada, and they're buying them gifts, and they're going to these events, and they're meeting Kanye, all this big stuff."

"I can't give them that. I don't have that. I don't have access to that. I don't have the money to do that. I can't buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. I can't do it," she said. "My house isn't a mansion like Travis. I don't have a movie theater. I don't have golf carts for kids to drive around."

When the Kardashians entered Alabama and Landon's lives, Shanna believes "comments were made."

"I think they were influenced," she said of her kids. "It was hurtful."

"I've had conversations with them since. They've apologized," Shanna added. "I'm not going to take one comment that my angry teenage kid says to me and now all the sudden, 24 hours, I'm a f**king deadbeat mom. No. They all know I'm not. We all know the truth. I go to bed at night [and] I sleep very, very well."

As Shanna dealt with her ex's new relationship and her kids' connection with the Kardashians, it all "played out in the press with one of the biggest, most powerful families in the world."

"They're a media machine. They own the f**king media. I don't, so I just got f**king hammered," she said. "F**k you, that family. You're disgusting. I removed myself so they couldn't bond with my children over hating me."

"Go do what you guys need to do, and when you're ready, I will be here, loving you unconditionally, and I will be here as your mother, and I will wait," Shanna added. "That's what I did."

When ET spoke to Shanna back in February 2022, she opened up about her co-parenting relationship with her ex.

"My children are my first priority and, that's one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on," she said. "That's probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness. As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that's all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they're happy, that's the key."

