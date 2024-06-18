Travis Kelce Stops by Morgan Wallen's Bar in Nashville

Travis Kelce is living it up down south!

During a recent trip to Nashville, Tennessee, Travis, 34, made a stop at Morgan Wallen's This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen and posed for pictures with locals as he was in town for an annual event to lift up the next generation of NFL tight-end hopefuls.

Travis' visit to the Broadway-located venue where thousands of fans of the "Last Night" singer, 31, flock to each year occurred on Monday, the same day that he was photographed at the opening ceremony for Tight End University (TEU) in Music City.

"Look who found his way to THIS BAR last night! @killatrav," Fabiano Santos, a Nashville local, captioned pics alongside Travis.

Morgan did not appear to be at the bar when Travis made a short pit stop. The singer is currently preparing to head back out on the road for his One Night at a Time tour, which includes stops in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Denver, Colorado, before the end of June.

The "Whiskey Glasses" crooner has been on a hiatus since early May when he performed at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, but has a summer packed with concerts across the U.S. before he takes his show across the pond with stops in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Ireland and more.

Regardless of Morgan's availability, Travis made it a point to visit the popular destination while in town.

The Chiefs player, who won his third Super Bowl ring in February with the Missouri team, is currently hosting TEU alongside retired NFL player Greg Olsen and San Francisco 49ers professional baller George Kittle -- his co-founders and collaborators on the annual event.

"Founded in 2021 by NFL Tight Ends George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen, Tight End University was created to bring the Tight End community together for an immersive three-day program," a description for the TEU organization reads.

Travis appears to be keeping himself busy as his lover, Taylor Swift, continues to make stops while on her Eras Tour's European leg. The Reputation artist, 34, is currently in Cardiff, Wales, and will make tour stops in London, Dublin and other notable cities in the coming weeks.

While the distance has certainly been difficult for the couple -- who began dating in summer 2023 -- sources recently shared with ET that they are making it work and prioritizing each other as they are apart.

A source told ET in mid-June that "Taylor and Travis make sure that the current long-distance aspect of their relationship doesn't last very long. They both move their schedules around if it's feasible and try to carve out as much time as they can to see each other, as well as each other’s families and friends."

They added, "They prioritize each other and do anything and everything to make each other happy. Their relationship is genuine and they both want to make it work, so it does."

